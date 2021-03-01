 

'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan' launched to make full fibre even more affordable

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperoptic, a leading full fibre broadband provider, today announces the launch of 'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan,' a new affordable tariff that will enable people on specific means-tested benefits to get access to discounted rates on its 50Mbps and 150Mbps monthly rolling packages.

With 'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan', the cost of its 50Mbps broadband-only service on a monthly rolling contract will be reduced to £15 a month. There will be no charge for installation and the package will come with a free router and an unlimited data allowance.

'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan' includes:

  • 50Mbps monthly rolling contract, broadband-only: Reduced from £22 to £15 a month
  • 50Mbps monthly rolling contract, broadband and phone: Reduced from £25 to £18 a month
  • 150Mbps monthly rolling contract, broadband-only: Reduced from £35 to £25 a month
  • 150Mbps monthly rolling contract, broadband and phone: Reduced from £38 to £28 a month

This is the latest initiative by Hyperoptic to support people who need access to hyperfast and reliable connectivity but are struggling with affordability. In January 2021, Hyperoptic was the first broadband provider to offer free fixed-line broadband services to families without a reliable broadband connection, to enable their children to access virtual education resources and learn from home.

Over the last ten years, it's provided free connectivity to over 400 community centres across the UK, enabling people to access a gigabit-enabled broadband service in a location local to them. It's also running digital inclusion programmes with local authorities across the UK, giving people who are digitally excluded the skills they need to benefit from being online.

'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan' is designed to address the need for affordability and flexibility. As well as being highly discounted, it's also delivered on a monthly rolling basis. This means the customer isn't tied into a long-term contract and they can cancel anytime with no exit fees.

Matt Warman, Digital Infrastructure Minister: "Access to decent broadband is vital to everyday life so I'm delighted Hyperoptic is joining the growing number of providers offering great deals for people on lower incomes. We have been encouraging providers to go further and faster to offer social tariffs during these difficult times in our national mission to build back fairer. I hope this superb news will spark others to follow in their footsteps."

