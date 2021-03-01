 

DGAP-Adhoc Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger invites holders of the series D participation certificates (Genussscheine) to tender their participation certificates for purchase by Dräger

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 10:00  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger invites holders of the series D participation certificates (Genussscheine) to tender their participation certificates for purchase by Dräger

01-March-2021 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Ad-hoc notification in accordance to Article 17 MAR

 

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger invites holders of the series D participation certificates (Genussscheine) to tender their participation certificates for purchase by Dräger

 

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA invites the holders of the series D participation certificates (ISIN DE0005550719, WKN 555071) to tender their participation certificates for purchase by Dräger at a price of 542.00 euros each.

All 566,819 series D participation certificates were terminated on March 24, 2020 in accordance with section 6 (3) of the terms and conditions of the participation certificates, subject to a notice period of 24 months to the end of the calendar year 2022. The participation certificates are due for redemption on January 2, 2023 at a price of 546.20 euros each. Holders of the participation certificates have the opportunity to offer their participation certificates to Dräger for repurchase ahead of schedule at a price of 542.00 euros. The offer price is therefore around 9 euros higher than the closing price of the series D participation certificates on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last trading day before the offer was published.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger invites holders of the series D participation certificates (Genussscheine) to tender their participation certificates for purchase by Dräger DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Corporate Action Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger invites holders of the series D participation certificates (Genussscheine) to tender their participation certificates for purchase by Dräger …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 123fahrschule SE: Umsetzung des Beschlusses der Hauptversammlung der 123fahrschule SE
DGAP-News: adesso supports Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall to expand its core banking IT system in the credit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Gurit extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years
DGAP-News: Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner
DGAP-News: Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger fordert Inhaber der Genussscheine der Serie D zur Abgabe eines Verkaufsangebots auf (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger fordert Inhaber der Genussscheine der Serie D zur Abgabe eines Verkaufsangebots auf

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.07.20
24
Performance 2020: Kawamoto +480%, Drägerwerk St +7% /Vz-2% ??!?