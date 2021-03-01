NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Corporate Action Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger invites holders of the series D participation certificates (Genussscheine) to tender their participation certificates for purchase by Dräger 01-March-2021 / 10:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification in accordance to Article 17 MAR

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger invites holders of the series D participation certificates (Genussscheine) to tender their participation certificates for purchase by Dräger

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA invites the holders of the series D participation certificates (ISIN DE0005550719, WKN 555071) to tender their participation certificates for purchase by Dräger at a price of 542.00 euros each.

All 566,819 series D participation certificates were terminated on March 24, 2020 in accordance with section 6 (3) of the terms and conditions of the participation certificates, subject to a notice period of 24 months to the end of the calendar year 2022. The participation certificates are due for redemption on January 2, 2023 at a price of 546.20 euros each. Holders of the participation certificates have the opportunity to offer their participation certificates to Dräger for repurchase ahead of schedule at a price of 542.00 euros. The offer price is therefore around 9 euros higher than the closing price of the series D participation certificates on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last trading day before the offer was published.