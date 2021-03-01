 

Funds will be used to finance acquisitions and organic growth projects

Financing

Vienna - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, together with the arranging banks Erste Group,
Bank Austria and Raiffeisenbank International, has successfully placed a
Schuldschein loan and Namensschuldverschreibungen in a total volume of EUR 1
billion with a broadly diversified group of institutional investors in Austria
and abroad. The original target volume of EUR 300 million was oversubscribed by
a factor of six. The transaction comprises tranches with fixed as well as
variable interest rates over a duration of 5 to 15 years. The average duration
amounts to 8.8 years with an average interest rate of 1.5 %.

The proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of Kotkamills, Finland, and
IP Kwidzyn, Poland, as well as for organic growth. Franz Hiesinger, CFO of the
MM Group, comments: "In a favorable capital market environment, a high level of
confidence was placed in our stable business model and the growth course in
sustainable and innovative fiber-based packaging solutions we have embarked
upon. Following this transaction, the Group's financing continues to be based on
a very solid capital base."



