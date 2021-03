--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Funds will be used to finance acquisitions and organic growth projectsFinancingVienna - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, together with the arranging banks Erste Group,Bank Austria and Raiffeisenbank International, has successfully placed aSchuldschein loan and Namensschuldverschreibungen in a total volume of EUR 1billion with a broadly diversified group of institutional investors in Austriaand abroad. The original target volume of EUR 300 million was oversubscribed bya factor of six. The transaction comprises tranches with fixed as well asvariable interest rates over a duration of 5 to 15 years. The average durationamounts to 8.8 years with an average interest rate of 1.5 %.The proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of Kotkamills, Finland, andIP Kwidzyn, Poland, as well as for organic growth. Franz Hiesinger, CFO of theMM Group, comments: "In a favorable capital market environment, a high level ofconfidence was placed in our stable business model and the growth course insustainable and innovative fiber-based packaging solutions we have embarkedupon. Following this transaction, the Group's financing continues to be based ona very solid capital base."Further inquiry note:For further information, please contact:Stephan Sweerts-SporckInvestor RelationsMayr-Melnhof Karton AGBrahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, AustriaTel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGBrahmsplatz 6A-1040 Wienphone: +43 1 50 136FAX:mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.atWWW: www.mayr-melnhof.comISIN: AT0000938204indexes: ATX , ATX PRIMEstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/4850520OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGISIN: AT0000938204