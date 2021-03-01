EANS-News Mayr-Melnhof Group successfully places one billion EUR Schuldschein loan Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 01.03.2021, 10:45 | 53 | 0 | 0 01.03.2021, 10:45 |

Funds will be used to finance acquisitions and organic growth projects



Financing



Vienna - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, together with the arranging banks Erste Group,

Bank Austria and Raiffeisenbank International, has successfully placed a

Schuldschein loan and Namensschuldverschreibungen in a total volume of EUR 1

billion with a broadly diversified group of institutional investors in Austria

and abroad. The original target volume of EUR 300 million was oversubscribed by

a factor of six. The transaction comprises tranches with fixed as well as

variable interest rates over a duration of 5 to 15 years. The average duration

amounts to 8.8 years with an average interest rate of 1.5 %.



The proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of Kotkamills, Finland, and

IP Kwidzyn, Poland, as well as for organic growth. Franz Hiesinger, CFO of the

MM Group, comments: "In a favorable capital market environment, a high level of

confidence was placed in our stable business model and the growth course in

sustainable and innovative fiber-based packaging solutions we have embarked

upon. Following this transaction, the Group's financing continues to be based on

a very solid capital base."







Further inquiry note:

For further information, please contact:

Stephan Sweerts-Sporck

Investor Relations

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria

Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180

Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195

e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com





