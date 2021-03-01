 

Invitation to "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021"

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 10:35  |  48   |   |   

- On-line event for shareholders will take place on March 26 at 15:30 CET

- Shareholders will hear from company representatives and be able to ask questions

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will host a digital event for shareholders on March 26 called "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021". The event will feature remarks from company representatives, including Chair of the Board of Directors Ronnie Leten and President and CEO Börje Ekholm, as well as a session for shareholders to ask questions. The main language at the event will be Swedish with the opportunity for simultaneous translations in both English and Swedish.

The purpose of the "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021" is to provide shareholders with an opportunity to listen to company representatives and to ask questions prior to the voting deadline for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2021. The Annual General Meeting will due to the COVID-19 pandemic be conducted through postal voting only without the physical presence of shareholders and the voting deadline is March 29, 2021. The notice convening the Annual General Meeting and additional information relating thereto are available on www.ericsson.com.

Registration and more information

The event will start at 15:30 CET on March 26. To join the webcast and for more information, please go to:

www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/shareholderdialogue2021

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to--ericsson-shareholder-dialogue-2021-,c3297649

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3297649/1380519.pdf

Invitation to â€œEricsson shareholder dialogue 2021â€

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation to "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021" - On-line event for shareholders will take place on March 26 at 15:30 CET - Shareholders will hear from company representatives and be able to ask questions STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will host a digital event …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $20.24 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.
KLAR Partners funds complete acquisition of Sandbäckens
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Notice of Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021