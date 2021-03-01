Water Soluble Films Market worth $476 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Water Soluble Films Market by Type (Hot water Soluble, Cold Water Soluble) By Application (Detergent, Agrochemical, Water Treatment Chemical, Dye, Food, Laundry Bags, Embroidery, Pharmaceutical Packaging) - Global Forecasts to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Water Soluble Films Market is projected to reach USD 476 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 364 million in 2020.

The growth of the water soluble films market is primarily triggered by growing demand for convenience food items. The consumer preference for convenience food items is significantly increasing. The key reasons for this demand are the shift toward a healthy lifestyle and high purchasing power of consumers. The best examples of convenience food in the fresh food segment are salad bags, fresh herbs pack, chopped vegetable bags, vegetable trays, and single-serve salad packaging. The other main reason for the rise in demand for convenience food is the increasingly fast-paced lifestyle in emerging economies. Demographic factors such as increasing number of single parents and working-class women also contribute to the demand for convenience food.

Cold water soluble is the largest type of water soluble films market.

Cold water soluble films accounted for the largest share of the overall water soluble films market, in terms of value, in 2019. There are three sub-types of cold water soluble films, namely, type Z, type C, and type W. They are categorized based on water temperature. Type Z water soluble films can dissolve at 5oC and above, type C can dissolve at 15oC and above, and type W can dissolve at 25oC and above. Cold water soluble films are used in many applications. Detergent packaging is the largest application for this type of water soluble film. Due to its use in a wide range of applications, cold water soluble films dominated the overall market. Due to the limited scope and applications of hot water soluble films, they are used only in specific applications.