 

Water Soluble Films Market worth $476 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 10:30  |  59   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Water Soluble Films Market by Type (Hot water Soluble, Cold Water Soluble) By Application (Detergent, Agrochemical, Water Treatment Chemical, Dye, Food, Laundry Bags, Embroidery, Pharmaceutical Packaging) - Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Water Soluble Films Market is projected to reach USD 476 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 364 million in 2020.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31753669

Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Soluble Films Market"

206 – Tables
50 – Figures
217 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-soluble-film-market-31753669.html

The growth of the water soluble films market is primarily triggered by growing demand for convenience food items. The consumer preference for convenience food items is significantly increasing. The key reasons for this demand are the shift toward a healthy lifestyle and high purchasing power of consumers. The best examples of convenience food in the fresh food segment are salad bags, fresh herbs pack, chopped vegetable bags, vegetable trays, and single-serve salad packaging. The other main reason for the rise in demand for convenience food is the increasingly fast-paced lifestyle in emerging economies. Demographic factors such as increasing number of single parents and working-class women also contribute to the demand for convenience food.

Cold water soluble is the largest type of water soluble films market.

Cold water soluble films accounted for the largest share of the overall water soluble films market, in terms of value, in 2019. There are three sub-types of cold water soluble films, namely, type Z, type C, and type W. They are categorized based on water temperature. Type Z water soluble films can dissolve at 5oC and above, type C can dissolve at 15oC and above, and type W can dissolve at 25oC and above. Cold water soluble films are used in many applications. Detergent packaging is the largest application for this type of water soluble film. Due to its use in a wide range of applications, cold water soluble films dominated the overall market. Due to the limited scope and applications of hot water soluble films, they are used only in specific applications. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Water Soluble Films Market worth $476 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Water Soluble Films Market by Type (Hot water Soluble, Cold Water Soluble) By Application (Detergent, Agrochemical, Water Treatment Chemical, Dye, Food, Laundry Bags, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $20.24 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.
KLAR Partners funds complete acquisition of Sandbäckens
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods