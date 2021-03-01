 

Total voting rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 10:44  |  37   |   |   

1 March 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at 26 February 2021, there were 231,506,396 ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 231,506,396.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31      




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Total voting rights 1 March 2021 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) Total Voting Rights and Capital In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following: As at 26 February 2021, there were 231,506,396 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Share buy-back programme - week 8
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:43 Uhr
Issue of Equity
26.02.21
Issue of Equity
25.02.21
Interim Management Statement
24.02.21
Transaction in Own Shares
23.02.21
Net Asset Value(s)
17.02.21
Transaction in Own Shares
16.02.21
Net Asset Value(s)
15.02.21
Offer Update
12.02.21
Issue of Equity - Update
12.02.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding