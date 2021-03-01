 

SimCorp A/S – Share buyback program

Company Announcement no. 05/2021

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Date                

  		Number of shares Average
purchase price
(DKK per share) 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:   22,900  807.39  18,489,165
February 22, 2021  3,000  790.23  2,370,690
February 23, 2021  4,500  758.12  3,411,540
February 24, 2021  4,000  766.53  3,066,120
February 25, 2021  3,500  756.82  2,648,870
February 26, 2021  4,000  748.71  2,994,840
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:  41,900  787.14  32,981,225

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 743.587 treasury shares corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 15.6m (approx. DKK 115.8m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Attachment




ZeitTitel
22.02.21
SimCorp A/S – Share buyback program
15.02.21
SimCorp A/S – Share buyback program
12.02.21
SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers' Transactions
11.02.21
SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers' Transactions
10.02.21
SimCorp A/S – New Share buyback program
10.02.21
SimCorp reports revenue of EUR 456m and EBIT margin of 27.3% for 2020
05.02.21
Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp's Annual Report 2020
01.02.21
Eastspring Investments opts for SimCorp Coric as part of its digital transformation program

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
60
Simcorp A/S