 

Velcan Holdings Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 1st March 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 22nd FEBRUARY 2021 TO 26th FEBRUARY 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
22/02/2021 135 7 945 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
23/02/2021 215 7 1 505 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
24/02/2021 300 7 2 100 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
25/02/2021 1 371 7 9 597 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
26/02/2021 350 7 2 450 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total 2 371 - 16 597 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

