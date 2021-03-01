Completion of DKK 300 million share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has now completed its share buyback programme worth up to DKK 300 million which was initiated on 28 August 2020. As of 26 February 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group has purchased a total of 2,957,742 shares with an aggregated transaction value of DKK 300 million under the share buyback programme which Scandinavian Tobacco Group announced in Company Announcement No. 21, 2020.

The purpose of the programme has been to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme. At the Annual General Meeting on 14 April 2021, the Board of Directors intends to propose a reduction of the company’s share capital as a result of the share buy-back.

The buy-back programme has been executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions were executed from 22 February to 26 February 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,867,174 289,586,371 22 February 2021 13,389 113.90 1,525,003 23 February 2021 27,536 115.26 3,173,885 24 February 2021 27,252 114.72 3,128,513 25 February 2021 18,538 115.72 2,145,147 26 February 2021 3,833 114.99 440,762 Accumulated under the program 2,957,742 101.43 299,999,681

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 22 February – 26 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,234,248 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.23% of the total share capital.

