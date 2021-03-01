DGAP-News: EMERAM Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Results/Expansion Investment company EMERAM: Double-digit growth also in the Corona year 2020 - First investment made in 2021 01.03.2021 / 11:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 2020: Revenue growth of the portfolio companies achieves the previous year's level of around 17 percent, number of employees increases by around nine percent

- First acquisition realised in 2021: Portfolio company Matrix42 acquires remote access specialist FastViewer

- Further investments planned

Munich, 1 March 2021 - EMERAM Capital Partners, one of the leading investment companies for medium-sized companies in the German-speaking region, is continuing its growth course. The turnover and number of employees of the portfolio companies again increased significantly in 2020. And already in January 2021, the portfolio company Matrix42 acquired the software company FastViewer, specialised in remote access and remote maintenance of computers.

Strong business development in 2020

The cumulative turnover of the portfolio companies increased by around 17 per cent to more than 650 million euros, after a turnover increase of around 17 per cent was already achieved in 2019. Overall, the portfolio recorded a positive value development. The number of employees at the portfolio companies increased by nine percent. EMERAM itself also grew, hiring seven new professionals in the investment team and back office.

The portfolio companies of the funds advised by EMERAM were not able to avoid the economic consequences of the Corona pandemic in the meantime. In many cases, however, business performance recovered, and in some cases, expectations were significantly exceeded over the course of the year. Companies active in the areas of digitalisation and technology recorded a particularly strong business performance.