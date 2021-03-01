 

Press release of KTM AG KTM signs a Letter of Intent with Honda, Yamaha Motor and Piaggio for the creation of a Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 11:04  |  50   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 01.03.2021 / 11:04

Press release of KTM AG

March 1, 2021

KTM signs a Letter of Intent with Honda, Yamaha Motor and Piaggio for the creation of aSwappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles

Mattighofen, March 1, 2021 - KTM AG announces today that the company has signed a Letter of Intent with Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd and Piaggio & C SpA to set up a Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles.

In the context of the Paris Climate Agreement and the development of electromobility, the founding members of the consortium believe that the availability of a standardized swappable battery system would both promote the widespread use of light electric vehicles and contribute to a more sustainable life-cycle management of batteries used in the transport sector.

Also, by extending the range, shortening the charging time and lowering vehicle and infrastructure costs, the manufacturers will try to answer to customers' main concerns regarding the future of electromobility.

The aim of the Consortium will, therefore, be to define the standardized technical specifications of the swappable battery system for vehicles belonging to the L-category: mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles. By working closely with interested stakeholders and National, European and International standardization bodies, the founding members of the Consortium will be involved in the creation of international technical standards.

The Consortium will start its activity in May 2021. The four founding members encourage all interested stakeholders to join the cooperation to enrich the consortium's expertise.

Stefan Pierer, KTM AG CEO:
"Sustainability is one of the key drivers to the future of mobility and electrification will play a major role in achieving this goal. For powered two-wheelers the constraints of electric drivetrains regarding range, charging time and initial cost are still evident. To overcome these challenges and provide a better customer experience, a swappable battery system based on international technical standards will become a viable solution. Considering the entire lifecycle, a widespread application of batteries compliant with a common standard will support secondary use as well as circular economy. We are glad to be part of the Consortium as we strive towards our goals in the e-mobility sector."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Brain Force Software AG (WPKN 919 331) - Eine noch unendeckte Wachstumsperle !!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Press release of KTM AG KTM signs a Letter of Intent with Honda, Yamaha Motor and Piaggio for the creation of a Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles DGAP-Media / 01.03.2021 / 11:04 Press release of KTM AG March 1, 2021 KTM signs a Letter of Intent with Honda, Yamaha Motor and Piaggio for the creation of aSwappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles Mattighofen, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-News: adesso supports Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall to expand its core banking IT system in the credit ...
DGAP-News: Formycon bestätigt Einreichungsstrategie und Zeitschiene für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today
DGAP-Adhoc: 123fahrschule SE: Umsetzung des Beschlusses der Hauptversammlung der 123fahrschule SE
EQS-Adhoc: Gurit extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:04 Uhr
Pressemitteilung der KTM AG: KTM, Honda, Yamaha Motor, Piaggio unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung zur Schaffung eines Konsortiums für standardisierte Akkumulatoren für Motorräder und leichte E-Fahrzeuge
26.02.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
26.02.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
26.02.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
26.02.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
26.02.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
26.02.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
24.02.21
Pierer Mobility: Ausblick auf 2021
24.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Prognose für 2021 (deutsch)
24.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Prognose für 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
4.477
Brain Force Software AG (WPKN 919 331) - Eine noch unendeckte Wachstumsperle !!