 

CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 11:00  |  36   |   |   

SSH Communications Security Corporation, stock exchange release, March 1, 2021, 12:00 EET

CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

SSH Communications Security Corporation makes a change to its executive management team. The new executive management team is:

  • Teemu Tunkelo, Chief Executive Officer
  • Niklas Nordström, Chief Financial Officer
  • Rami Raulas, Head of EMEA Region


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Teemu Tunkelo
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION SSH Communications Security Corporation, stock exchange release, March 1, 2021, 12:00 EET CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION SSH Communications Security Corporation makes a change to its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Share buy-back programme - week 8
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
23.02.21
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
22.02.21
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
18.02.21
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020
16.02.21
INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020