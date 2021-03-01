 

Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                                                           1 March 2021
                                                                                                                                                 Announcement no. 26/2021





Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit


Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

Attachment




