Atos named a Leader in the TBR Quantum Market Landscape

The report praises Atos’ pragmatic and user-centric approach to quantum computing, focused on building quantum accelerators to deliver next generation high-performance computing (HPC), and fostering an ecosystem through its own collaborations – with startups and industrial leaders such as IQM , Pasqal , Total and EDF – and its contribution to several European programs, including project NEASQC (NExt ApplicationS of Quantum Computing).

Paris, March 1, 2021 – Atos announced today that it has been named a Leader in Technology Business Research Inc.’s (TBR) Market Landscape for Quantum Computing. Atos was identified as a Leader for its ability to advance the exploration and development of quantum algorithms, reflecting its commitment to deliver early and concrete benefits of quantum computing by bringing forth new use cases.

“In the race to build the first economically viable quantum computer, Atos has been a driving force in Europe to push the market toward a more sustainable equilibrium, where exploring quantum algorithm and advancing industrial use cases is as important as the hardware. By adopting a hardware-agnostic approach to quantum computing, reflected in its Atos Quantum Learning Machine, its myQLM freeware tool for quantum programming and its recent universal benchmark tool Q-score , Atos is building a unique set of resources that will play an essential part in helping the growing community of technology leaders, industrials, researchers and governments reach quantum superiority”, said Stephanie Long, Senior Analyst for Quantum Computing, TBR.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized as a leading player in the quantum computing field. Not only does this acknowledgement validate our ability to effectively help our clients prepare for the next quantum era, by exploring quantum technologies and algorithms, but it also supports our vision, which is focused on delivering tangible results as soon as possible. We look forward to bringing quantum computing closer to its future users,” said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos.

