 

How Haven Homes Is Championing affordable luxury properties in Nigeria - MD Tayo Sonuga

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 11:16  |  39   |   |   

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Often described as a Voyage of the Senses and the Nigerian Beverly Hills, Haven Homes provides a jaw-dropping luxury estate considered as one of the most innovative contemporary estates in West Africa.

The estate features a host of amenities that promote a luxury lifestyle, however, with the popular maxim that ''money can't buy you happiness or taste." With Haven Homes, money can buy you a whole heap of life's essence as there is a lot of space to fill with a taste of luxury.

Haven Homes' flagship estate named Richmond Gate Estate provides homes for some of the A-list celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry. It is also home to some of the city's 'Very Important Personalities' (VIPs). Globally renowned artists including 2Face (Innocent Idibia), AY Comedian (Ayodeji Richard Makun), Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Banky W, Falz (The Bahd Guy), Ex- beauty queen Dabota Lawson and many other celebrities are also resident in the company's Lagos estate.

The luxury lifestyle was conceptualised by real estate developer, Mr. Tayo Sonuga, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Haven Homes, to suit the needs of the growing aristocratic middle class in the country. Haven Homes in simple tense is a contemporary-luxury-residential and innovative real estate developer known for building beautifully crafted, unique, and luxurious homes at affordable prices. For Haven Homes the details and customization that the luxury home offers remain nothing short of amazing.

Also, the modern spacious kitchens in the homes integrate luxury and style. They, in addition, transform basic granite into the most dazzling gourmet kitchens highlighting them among the most luxurious corners of the luxury homes to make whipping up culinary creations fun and easy, even if there is more than one cook.

Mr. Tayo Sonuga, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Haven Homes, told PLEASURES Magazine that Haven Homes also introduced a totally different design with the mindset of building homes similar to those seen in Hollywood movies with contemporary architecture. This is the concept that has attracted a lot of Nigeria's celebrities. He noted that Richmond Gate Estate has gained immense popularity in Nigeria and is popularly referred to as 'Beverly Hills of Africa' just by the number of A-list celebrities who have found the estate a comfortable and safe place to live with their families.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

How Haven Homes Is Championing affordable luxury properties in Nigeria - MD Tayo Sonuga LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Often described as a Voyage of the Senses and the Nigerian Beverly Hills, Haven Homes provides a jaw-dropping luxury estate considered as one of the most innovative contemporary estates in West Africa. The estate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $20.24 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.
KLAR Partners funds complete acquisition of Sandbäckens
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods