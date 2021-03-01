How Haven Homes Is Championing affordable luxury properties in Nigeria - MD Tayo Sonuga

The estate features a host of amenities that promote a luxury lifestyle, however, with the popular maxim that ''money can't buy you happiness or taste." With Haven Homes, money can buy you a whole heap of life's essence as there is a lot of space to fill with a taste of luxury.

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Often described as a Voyage of the Senses and the Nigerian Beverly Hills, Haven Homes provides a jaw-dropping luxury estate considered as one of the most innovative contemporary estates in West Africa.

Haven Homes' flagship estate named Richmond Gate Estate provides homes for some of the A-list celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry. It is also home to some of the city's 'Very Important Personalities' (VIPs). Globally renowned artists including 2Face (Innocent Idibia), AY Comedian (Ayodeji Richard Makun), Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Banky W, Falz (The Bahd Guy), Ex- beauty queen Dabota Lawson and many other celebrities are also resident in the company's Lagos estate.

The luxury lifestyle was conceptualised by real estate developer, Mr. Tayo Sonuga, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Haven Homes, to suit the needs of the growing aristocratic middle class in the country. Haven Homes in simple tense is a contemporary-luxury-residential and innovative real estate developer known for building beautifully crafted, unique, and luxurious homes at affordable prices. For Haven Homes the details and customization that the luxury home offers remain nothing short of amazing.

Also, the modern spacious kitchens in the homes integrate luxury and style. They, in addition, transform basic granite into the most dazzling gourmet kitchens highlighting them among the most luxurious corners of the luxury homes to make whipping up culinary creations fun and easy, even if there is more than one cook.

Mr. Tayo Sonuga, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Haven Homes, told PLEASURES Magazine that Haven Homes also introduced a totally different design with the mindset of building homes similar to those seen in Hollywood movies with contemporary architecture. This is the concept that has attracted a lot of Nigeria's celebrities. He noted that Richmond Gate Estate has gained immense popularity in Nigeria and is popularly referred to as 'Beverly Hills of Africa' just by the number of A-list celebrities who have found the estate a comfortable and safe place to live with their families.