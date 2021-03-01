 

LIZHI INC. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 9, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 9, 2021 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 9, 2021).

To facilitate all participants dialing into the earnings conference call, online registration is required prior to the start of the call.

Please complete the Direct Event online registration at http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4669948 at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive by email the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event Passcode, unique Registrant ID, and further detailed instructions.

After the registration is completed, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event Passcode and Registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lizhi.fm.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 16, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong, China: 800-963-117
Mainland China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 4669948

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its LIZHI App in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.
IR Department
Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265
E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com




