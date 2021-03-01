Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021

Sales forecast for 2021 increased by around 20% to max. €1.2 billion

Earnings forecast also raised significantly

Berlin, March 1, 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany, grew strongly in the 2020 financial year. According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), group sales in the period from January to December 2020 increased by 21.1% to €626.0 million (previous year €516.8 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €14.8 million (previous year €17.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €11.8 million (previous year €16.2 million). According to the forecast, Medios had expected group sales of €610 to 630 million, an adjusted EBITDA* of €14.0 to 15.0 million and an adjusted EBT* of €11.5 to 12.5 million.



Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "2020 was a successful year for Medios despite the corona pandemic. The first months of 2021 make us very confident for the further business development. In the current financial year, we want to almost double our sales and increase our earnings disproportionally. Thanks to the takeover of Cranach Pharma completed in January 2021 and the acquisition of Kölsche Blister in the past year, we are now even more broadly positioned to fully exploit the high potential of the Specialty Pharma market. In addition, we can utilize synergy effects in purchasing, distribution and logistics. We are well prepared for further acquisitions."