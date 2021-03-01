 

DGAP-News Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 11:30  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021

01.03.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021

  • Sales forecast for 2021 increased by around 20% to max. €1.2 billion
  • Earnings forecast also raised significantly

Berlin, March 1, 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany, grew strongly in the 2020 financial year. According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), group sales in the period from January to December 2020 increased by 21.1% to €626.0 million (previous year €516.8 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €14.8 million (previous year €17.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €11.8 million (previous year €16.2 million). According to the forecast, Medios had expected group sales of €610 to 630 million, an adjusted EBITDA* of €14.0 to 15.0 million and an adjusted EBT* of €11.5 to 12.5 million.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "2020 was a successful year for Medios despite the corona pandemic. The first months of 2021 make us very confident for the further business development. In the current financial year, we want to almost double our sales and increase our earnings disproportionally. Thanks to the takeover of Cranach Pharma completed in January 2021 and the acquisition of Kölsche Blister in the past year, we are now even more broadly positioned to fully exploit the high potential of the Specialty Pharma market. In addition, we can utilize synergy effects in purchasing, distribution and logistics. We are well prepared for further acquisitions."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021 DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021 01.03.2021 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-News: adesso supports Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall to expand its core banking IT system in the credit ...
DGAP-News: Formycon bestätigt Einreichungsstrategie und Zeitschiene für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat ...
DGAP-News: Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner
DGAP-News: Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Positiver Start in den März - 14000 Punkte im Dax aber zu hoch
11:31 Uhr
DGAP-News: Medios AG erreicht Jahresziele 2020 - annähernd Umsatzverdoppelung für 2021 erwartet (deutsch)
11:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Medios AG erreicht Jahresziele 2020 - annähernd Umsatzverdoppelung für 2021 erwartet
09.02.21
DGAP-DD: Medios AG deutsch
09.02.21
DGAP-DD: Medios AG english
09.02.21
DGAP-DD: Medios AG english
09.02.21
DGAP-DD: Medios AG deutsch
09.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)
01.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.01.21
601
Medios AG- Neuer hochinteressanter Pharmastar am Himmel
21.05.20
10
DGAP-News: Medios AG bestätigt nach dem ersten Quartal die Prognose für 2020 - Aufnahme in den Prime