Einhell Germany AG: Earnings before tax of 2020 / business development year 2021

Earnings before tax of 2020 / business development year 2021

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group generated revenues of € 724.7 million (forecast: € 720 - 725 million) in comparison with the previous year of € 605.7 million.

According to preliminary data the earnings before tax amounts to € 57 million (previous year: € 32.5 million). The forecasted pre-tax yield of 7.0% was thus once again exceeded. This was due to an unexpectedly successful business performance in November and December 2020.

In January and February of financial year 2021, Einhell has so far recorded a very positive turnover development, despite business closures and lockdowns in various countries. The Board of directors is very optimistic about the further course of business development in 2021.

Landau/Isar, 1st March 2021

The Board of Directors

