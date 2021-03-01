 

Turnover of Apranga Group in February 2021

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 8.3 million in February 2021 and decreased by 52.0% compared to February 2020.

In January through February 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 15.0 million and decreased by 59.8% year-to-year.

Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania are temporarily closed (stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area not exceeding 300 square meters have been open since 15 February 2021). In Latvia, stores are temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-February 2021.

In January-February 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 60.8% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 79.9% and in Estonia decreased by 27.3%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 176 stores (102 in Lithuania, 48 in Latvia and 26 in Estonia) covering an area of 92.0 thousand sq. m. Stores area decreased by 1.0% during the year.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Director
+370 5 2390801




