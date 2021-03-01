 

50 years of BMW Group Cultural Engagement (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Esther Mahlangu. Ólafur Elíasson. Cao Fei. Kochi-Muziris
Biennale. Hans Ulrich Obrist. Stefan Sagmeister. Jonas Kaufmann. Jeff Koons.
Nadine Ghaffar. Munich Philharmonic. Sir Simon Rattle. Marc Spiegler. Teatro
dell'Opera di Roma. Chris Dercon. Victoria Siddall. BMW Group receives
congratulatory messages from the international cultural world, reflecting its
diverse cultural commitment. For 50 years and with over 100 initiatives in the
fields of modern and contemporary art, classical music, jazz and sound as well
as architecture and design, BMW Group is an integral part of culture globally.

It started with three large-scale paintings by Gerhard Richter commissioned by
Eberhard von Kuenheim, then chairman of the board at BMW AG, in 1971. Since the
opening of the four-cylinder building in 1973, the works titled "Rot", "Gelb"
and "Blau" have been on display. Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board of
Management of BMW AG, Director of Human Resources and Labour Relations: "During
times of rapid change, responsibility and reliability are of the greatest value.
As is culture. For half a century now, we have established our international
cultural commitment as long-term partners. At BMW Group, we believe that our
arts cooperations are an integral part of our social sustainability." With its
network of partners, BMW Group Cultural Engagement creates current narratives
and connects people worldwide - both physically and virtually. Over five
decades, BMW Group has been engaged in partnerships based on mutual respect and
curiosity which makes its cultural commitment a reliable partner in the cultural
field. BMW Group is grateful for a video campaign that shows congratulations
arriving from around the world and presents them via social media throughout the
year.

