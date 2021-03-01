DEBIOPHARM GRANTS A WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO MERCK FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF XEVINAPANT Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 01.03.2021, 12:15 | 69 | 0 | 0 01.03.2021, 12:15 | Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - - Xevinapant is the first Inhibitor of Apoptosis

Proteins antagonist with FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for previously

untreated locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, in

combination with current standard of care



- A Phase II trial reported that xevinapant plus chemoradiotherapy reduced risk

of death by 51% vs standard of care in this patient population; Phase III

TrilynX study initiated in September 2020





Debiopharm to receive EUR188 million upfront and up to EUR710 million in

milestone, as well as royalty payments



Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical

company, today announced the signature of an exclusive license agreement with

Merck, a leading science and technology company, for the development and

commercialization of xevinapant (Debio 1143). Xevinapant, a potent, oral of

Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins (IAP) antagonist, is the only medicine in its

class in late-stage clinical development and has the potential to be first in

class. Xevinapant is currently being investigated in the pivotal Phase III

TrilynX study for previously untreated high-risk locally advanced squamous cell

carcinoma of the head and neck (LA SCCHN), in combination with platinum-based

chemotherapy and standard fractionation intensity-modulated radiotherapy. Given

their strong commercial footprint in the field of head and neck cancer, Merck is

the partner of choice to leverage our outstanding phase II data and make

xevinapant a transformative therapy for cancer patients.



Under the terms of the license agreement, Merck receives exclusive rights to

develop and commercialize xevinapant worldwide, including in the U.S. Merck will

also co-fund with Debiopharm the ongoing Phase III registrational TrilynX study,

a global double-blind, placebo-controlled, 700-patient randomized clinical trial

to evaluate the efficacy and safety of xevinapant vs. placebo when added to

definitive chemoradiotherapy (CRT) in cisplatin-eligible patients with high-risk

LA SCCHN.



This global license agreement is a significant achievement that rewards the

clinical development efforts conducted by Debiopharm while demonstrating the

agility and relevance of the company's specific and unique business model. By

focusing on drug development, Debiopharm can bridge the most innovative

discoveries with the best commercial pharmaceutical partners.



"At Debiopharm we are driven by the ambition to cure. Our business model is led

by the needs of patients and unmet medical needs. The data for xevinapant to Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



