 

DEBIOPHARM GRANTS A WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO MERCK FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF XEVINAPANT

Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - - Xevinapant is the first Inhibitor of Apoptosis
Proteins antagonist with FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for previously
untreated locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, in
combination with current standard of care

- A Phase II trial reported that xevinapant plus chemoradiotherapy reduced risk
of death by 51% vs standard of care in this patient population; Phase III
TrilynX study initiated in September 2020

- Merck gains exclusive global development and commercialization rights;
Debiopharm to receive EUR188 million upfront and up to EUR710 million in
milestone, as well as royalty payments

Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical
company, today announced the signature of an exclusive license agreement with
Merck, a leading science and technology company, for the development and
commercialization of xevinapant (Debio 1143). Xevinapant, a potent, oral of
Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins (IAP) antagonist, is the only medicine in its
class in late-stage clinical development and has the potential to be first in
class. Xevinapant is currently being investigated in the pivotal Phase III
TrilynX study for previously untreated high-risk locally advanced squamous cell
carcinoma of the head and neck (LA SCCHN), in combination with platinum-based
chemotherapy and standard fractionation intensity-modulated radiotherapy. Given
their strong commercial footprint in the field of head and neck cancer, Merck is
the partner of choice to leverage our outstanding phase II data and make
xevinapant a transformative therapy for cancer patients.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Merck receives exclusive rights to
develop and commercialize xevinapant worldwide, including in the U.S. Merck will
also co-fund with Debiopharm the ongoing Phase III registrational TrilynX study,
a global double-blind, placebo-controlled, 700-patient randomized clinical trial
to evaluate the efficacy and safety of xevinapant vs. placebo when added to
definitive chemoradiotherapy (CRT) in cisplatin-eligible patients with high-risk
LA SCCHN.

This global license agreement is a significant achievement that rewards the
clinical development efforts conducted by Debiopharm while demonstrating the
agility and relevance of the company's specific and unique business model. By
focusing on drug development, Debiopharm can bridge the most innovative
discoveries with the best commercial pharmaceutical partners.

"At Debiopharm we are driven by the ambition to cure. Our business model is led
by the needs of patients and unmet medical needs. The data for xevinapant to
