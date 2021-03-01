Munich/Stuttgart/Singapore (ots) - Companies from around the world can apply now

and benefit from experience in validating and building business models



Bosch Innovation Consulting, part of the Bosch Group, and Stryber AG, the

largest independent corporate venture builder in DACH, are launching their

global Venture Beyond program. Both companies aim to let other companies

worldwide benefit from their extensive experience and method in validating and

building business models. The program will take place twice a year, with each

round lasting six months. Interested companies can apply now via

https://goventurebeyond.com/ . The first round will begin in April 2021 with a

limited number of people and companies, and the second round will start in July

2021. Due to COVID 19, Venture Beyond will initially take place remotely and

then move to a blend of online and offline programs. Mid-tier companies and

corporations with internal innovation teams will be targeted, and the costs will

be handled individually by the participants according to their needs.







