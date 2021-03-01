 

International companies wanted Bosch Innovation Consulting and Stryber launch the Venture Beyond innovation program (FOTO)

Munich/Stuttgart/Singapore (ots) - Companies from around the world can apply now
and benefit from experience in validating and building business models

Bosch Innovation Consulting, part of the Bosch Group, and Stryber AG, the
largest independent corporate venture builder in DACH, are launching their
global Venture Beyond program. Both companies aim to let other companies
worldwide benefit from their extensive experience and method in validating and
building business models. The program will take place twice a year, with each
round lasting six months. Interested companies can apply now via
https://goventurebeyond.com/ . The first round will begin in April 2021 with a
limited number of people and companies, and the second round will start in July
2021. Due to COVID 19, Venture Beyond will initially take place remotely and
then move to a blend of online and offline programs. Mid-tier companies and
corporations with internal innovation teams will be targeted, and the costs will
be handled individually by the participants according to their needs.

Venture Beyond helps teams look outside their organization and complements them
with cross-sector collective know-how and practical entrepreneurial resources.
This integrated approach is different than traditional incubation or
acceleration programs and will empower companies to successfully seize new
growth opportunities and launch new businesses.

Stryber has mapped out, built, launched, and grown new business units and
ventures with a number of industry-leading companies. The Pan-European firm
headed by serial entrepreneurs brings the execution capacity and VC mindset to
set up the guardrails and incentives that lead to successful outcomes. Bosch
Innovation Consulting, on the other hand, is one of the most successful examples
of sustainable corporate innovation at scale. It combines the expertise,
resources, and performance of one of the world's leading organizations with a
successful track record of applying corporate innovation inside a truly global
corporation.

"Our daily interactions with executives have shown us that many companies not
only see the need to innovate and create new businesses, but they also recognize
how extremely challenging it is to extract real value from those businesses,"
said Jan Sedlacek, Co-Founder of Stryber. "We are making our systematic approach
available to entrepreneurial-minded innovation teams through Venture Beyond.
This program enables corporate teams to shorten their learning curve through
