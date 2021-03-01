Victory Capital Completes THB Asset Management Acquisition
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of certain assets of THB Asset Management (“THB”).
Founded in 1982, THB is based in Norwalk, CT, and will remain in its current location. With approximately $555 million in equity assets, as of January 31, 2021, the team manages strategies in the U.S. micro-cap, small-cap and mid-cap asset classes as well as international small cap and global small cap portfolios. THB serves clients in the U.S. and in Europe and Australia through long-established partnerships with Carolon Capital and Brookvine, providing Victory Capital with additional offshore distribution relationships and opportunities.
“THB is an early adopter of socially responsible investment practices and manages investment strategies in capacity constrained asset classes in which we have substantial experience,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO. “The team has a stellar investment performance track record. The THB strategies have consistently outperformed their respective benchmarks over the one-, three- and five-year periods ended December 31, 2020. We are pleased to welcome THB as our 10th Investment Franchise.”
Table: THB Investment Performance
|
THB Asset Management Peer Rankings and Excess Returns vs. Benchmarks, as of Dec 31, 2020
|
|
|
Micro-Cap1
|
Small-Cap2
|
Mid-Cap3
|
International
|
1-Year
|
Peer Rank (%)
|
14%
|
10%
|
20%
|
6%
|
# of Observations in Universe
|
30
|
190
|
70
|
69
|
Excess Return vs. Benchmark
|
+909 bps
|
+1,037 bps
|
+646 bps
|
+1,000 bps
|
3-Year
|
Peer Rank (%)
|
21%
|
