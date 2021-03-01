L3Harris Technologies Signs Definitive Agreements to Sell Its Military Training and Combat Propulsion Systems Businesses for $1.45 Billion

Under the first agreement, CAE (NYSE:CAE; TSX:CAE) will acquire L3Harris’ Military Training business for $1.05 billion in cash. With annual revenue of approximately $500 million, the Military Training business provides a wide range of training systems, simulations and related services to U.S. and international military customers.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has signed definitive agreements to sell its Military Training business to CAE and its Combat Propulsion Systems and related businesses to RENK AG for a combined $1.45 billion. Each transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Under the second agreement, RENK AG will acquire L3Harris’ Combat Propulsion Systems and related businesses for about $400 million in cash. With annual revenue of approximately $230 million, the Combat Propulsion Systems business manufactures military engines and transmissions.

“With today’s announcement, we have now completed or announced divestitures of businesses with a combined $1.4 billion of revenue for $2.5 billion in expected proceeds, and our portfolio shaping process is ongoing,” said William M. Brown, Chairman and CEO, L3Harris. “These agreements place our Military Training and Combat Propulsion Systems and related businesses with well-suited buyers, while positioning L3Harris to further focus on its core technologies and execute its strategic priorities.”

Proceeds from the divestitures are expected to be used for share repurchases.

