 

L3Harris Technologies Signs Definitive Agreements to Sell Its Military Training and Combat Propulsion Systems Businesses for $1.45 Billion

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has signed definitive agreements to sell its Military Training business to CAE and its Combat Propulsion Systems and related businesses to RENK AG for a combined $1.45 billion. Each transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Under the first agreement, CAE (NYSE:CAE; TSX:CAE) will acquire L3Harris’ Military Training business for $1.05 billion in cash. With annual revenue of approximately $500 million, the Military Training business provides a wide range of training systems, simulations and related services to U.S. and international military customers.

Under the second agreement, RENK AG will acquire L3Harris’ Combat Propulsion Systems and related businesses for about $400 million in cash. With annual revenue of approximately $230 million, the Combat Propulsion Systems business manufactures military engines and transmissions.

“With today’s announcement, we have now completed or announced divestitures of businesses with a combined $1.4 billion of revenue for $2.5 billion in expected proceeds, and our portfolio shaping process is ongoing,” said William M. Brown, Chairman and CEO, L3Harris. “These agreements place our Military Training and Combat Propulsion Systems and related businesses with well-suited buyers, while positioning L3Harris to further focus on its core technologies and execute its strategic priorities.”

Proceeds from the divestitures are expected to be used for share repurchases.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, CAE continues to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. The company is the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to its customers’ ongoing needs for its solutions, over 60 percent of CAE’s revenue is recurring in nature. CAE has the broadest global presence in its industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com.

