 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 February 2021 to 26 February 2021:
  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 27,486   343,166,253
22 February 2021 250 11,867.7600 2,966,940
23 February 2021 238 11,814.4538 2,811,840
24 February 2021 250 12,358.1600 3,089,540
25 February 2021 230 12,754.6522 2,933,570
26 February 2021 240 12,403.4583 2,976,830
Total 22-26 February 2021 1,208   14,778,720
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,280 12,234.0397 15,659,571
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,974   373,604,544
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
12:11 Uhr
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.
24.02.21
Notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2021 in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
24.02.21
Proposal for election of new member for the Board of Directors
22.02.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.
22.02.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
15.02.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
15.02.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
10.02.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
10.02.21
Annual Report 2020
10.02.21
Interim Report Q4 2020