 

Talenom Plc welcomes new franchise entrepreneurs in Oulu and Kerava

Talenom Plc    Press release     1 March 2021 at 13:00 EET

Talenom Plc has concluded new franchise agreements and welcomes Ville Vittaniemi in Oulu and Henri Palovesi in Kerava as the company’s new franchise entrepreneurs. The agreements bring Talenom’s total number of franchisees to 22.

In the franchise model, independent franchisees offer the same accounting services to their customers locally as Talenom’s other offices and acquire new customers for Talenom. The bookkeeping activities are concentrated in Talenom’s highly automated units in Oulu and Tampere, which utilize scalable production processes. The franchising model allows for expanding the business efficiently also to smaller market areas in Finland.

”It is great to welcome Ville and Henri to our franchise chain. With franchise entrepreneurs, we want to further strengthen our organic growth and distribution network. I wish success to our new franchise entrepreneurs!” says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

Talenom is a growth company that generates new accounts through active sales efforts. Expanding the franchise model supports the company’s organic growth strategy. The company intends to continue expanding its franchise chain to new locations also in the future.

TALENOM PLC

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 7038 554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.talenom.fi




Disclaimer

