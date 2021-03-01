Dentsply Sirona Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Fourth quarter net sales of $1.08 billion decreased 2.6%, compared to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $99 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $102 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share grew 19.2% to $0.87 compared to $0.73 in the fourth quarter of 2019. A reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures to earnings per share calculated on a GAAP basis is provided in the attached table.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer, commented “Our fourth quarter results reflect the continued focus on disciplined execution and the gradual recovery in global dental markets. Our team delivered strong operational performance, exceeding our expectations across most metrics including operating margin expansion, healthy EPS growth and cash flow generation. We capped off the year with the strategic acquisition of Byte, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer, doctor-directed clear aligner company. This acquisition is key to accelerating our growth in the clear aligner space. While uncertainty remains on the timing and extent of a full recovery in the dental market, our 2021 outlook reflects our confidence in our portfolio and our commitment to driving growth through strategic investments.”

Q4 20 and FY 20 Summary Results (GAAP)

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q4 20 Q4 19 YoY FY 20 FY 19 YoY Net Sales 1,082 1,111 (2.6 %) 3,342 4,029 (17.1 %) Operating income (loss) 135 137 (1.5 %) (12 ) 361 (103.3 %) Operating income % 12.5 % 12.3 % (0.4 %) 9.0 % Diluted EPS 0.45 0.46 (2.2 %) (0.38 ) 1.17 (132.5 %)

Q4 20 and FY 20 Summary Results (Non-GAAP) [1]

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q4 20 Q4 19 YoY FY 20 FY 19 YoY Net Sales 1,082 1,111 (2.6 %) 3,342 4,029 (17.1 %) Organic Sales Growth % (3.3 %) (16.7 %) Operating income 251 222 13.1 % 537 742 (27.6 %) Operating income % 23.2 % 20.0 % 16.1 % 18.4 % Diluted EPS 0.87 0.73 19.2 % 1.79 2.45 (26.9 %)

[1] Organic sales growth, Non-GAAP operating income, and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of these measures and to the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.



Segment Results

Consumables

Fourth quarter 2020 net sales were $449 million, up 1.6% versus prior year. Currency favorably impacted sales by 1.8%, while divestitures and discontinued products negatively impacted sales by 1.3%. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 1.1%. Sales of Restorative and Preventive consumables rebounded in the quarter but were partially offset by declines in Lab.

Technologies & Equipment

Fourth quarter 2020 net sales were $633 million, down 5.4% versus prior year. Currency favorably impacted sales by 3.0%, while divestitures and discontinued products decreased sales growth by 2.2%. On an organic basis, net sales declined by 6.2% as compared to prior year. The decline in organic sales was driven by the difficult CAD/CAM comp in 2019, partially offset by growth in clear aligners.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $263 million, as compared to $299 million in the prior year. Full year 2020 operating cash flow was consistent with full year 2019. In the fourth quarter, the Company paid $22 million in dividends, bringing a total of $228 million returned to shareholders in 2020. At December 31, 2020, the Company had $438 million of cash available on its balance sheet.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

We expect fiscal year 2021 revenue in the range of $4.0B to $4.3B, up 20% to 30% on a reported basis and up 15% to 25% on an organic basis1. We expect adjusted operating income margin2 of at least 20%. FY2021 non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.60 to $2.80.

Further 2021 planning assumptions are included in the Q4 FY2020 Earnings Presentation posted at www.dentsplysirona.com. The Company does not provide forward-looking estimates on a GAAP basis as certain information is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

1 Organic sales growth, Non-GAAP operating income, and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of these measures and to the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

2 Dentsply Sirona does not provide GAAP figures for these financial measures on a forward-looking basis, because the Company believes it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. These reconciling items include the impact of prospective acquisitions, acquisitions announced but not yet closed and other non-GAAP items, including restructuring costs and various other factors, many of which are difficult to predict.





Recent Announcements & Additional Highlights

Announced quarterly dividend of $0.10 payable on April 9th, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 26th, 2021

Strategic Inorganic Investments

Byte Acquisition - The December 31, 2020 acquisition of Byte for $1.04 billion directly supports our focus on innovation and revenue growth by enhancing our scale in the clear aligner category and provides future access to potential new customers to our existing dental partners. Byte has a strong consumer brand and comes with a robust marketing and data analytics platform offering multiple strategic benefits. Combined with our SureSmile solution, we believe this acquisition will deepen our connection with dental professionals and consumers worldwide and extend access to additional patients. We expect this deal to be accretive to our long-term financial targets and Non-GAAP EPS.





Select Strategic New Product Launches

Axeos - This Q4 launch delivers a meaningful advancement in technologies to our portfolio. This 3D/2D imaging system offers enhanced clinical confidence, smart connectivity, and an exceptional experience, with the largest field of view of any Dentsply Sirona 3D/2D system. Axeos uses intelligent low dose exposure to capture high-quality images while providing easy-to-use features to enhance patient comfort, such as smart height adjustment and quick scan times, that lead to exceptional patient experiences with high infection prevention standards.





Conference Call/Webcast Information

Dentsply Sirona’s management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on March 1, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. A presentation will also be available on www.dentsplysirona.com in the Investors section.

Investors can access the webcast via a link on Dentsply Sirona’s web site at www.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-877-370-7637 for domestic calls, or +1-629-228-0723 for international calls. The Conference ID # is 8540717. A replay of the conference call will be available online on the Dentsply Sirona web site, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056 (for domestic calls) or +1-404-537-3406 (for international calls), replay passcode # 8540717.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Forward-Looking Statements and Associated Risks

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Dentsply Sirona’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. No assurance can be given that any expectation, belief, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,082 $ 1,111 $ 3,342 $ 4,029 Cost of products sold 511 501 1,685 1,864 Gross profit 571 610 1,657 2,165 Selling, general and administrative expenses 421 460 1,435 1,723 Goodwill impairment — — 157 — Restructuring and other costs 15 13 77 81 Operating income (loss) 135 137 (12 ) 361 Net interest and other expense 12 — 48 16 Income (loss) before income taxes 123 137 (60 ) 345 Provision for income taxes 24 35 23 82 Net income (loss) 99 102 (83 ) 263 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ 99 $ 102 $ (83 ) $ 263 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Dentsply Sirona: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.46 $ (0.38 ) $ 1.18 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.46 $ (0.38 ) $ 1.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 218.6 222.7 219.2 223.1 Diluted 219.5 223.5 219.2 224.4







DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 438 $ 405 Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net 673 782 Inventories, net 466 562 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 214 251 Total Current Assets 1,791 2,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 791 802 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 176 159 Identifiable intangible assets, net 2,504 2,176 Goodwill, net 3,986 3,397 Other noncurrent assets, net 94 69 Total Assets $ 9,342 $ 8,603 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 305 $ 308 Accrued liabilities 653 629 Income taxes payable 60 56 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 299 2 Total Current Liabilities 1,317 995 Long-term debt 1,978 1,433 Operating lease liabilities 130 120 Deferred income taxes 393 480 Other noncurrent liabilities 554 480 Total Liabilities 4,372 3,508 Total Equity 4,970 5,095 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 9,342 $ 8,603







DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions) (unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (83 ) $ 263 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 142 133 Amortization of intangible assets 192 190 Amortization of deferred financing costs 5 3 Fixed asset impairment 3 33 Goodwill impairment 157 — Indefinite lived intangible asset impairment 39 5 Definite-lived intangible asset impairment — 4 Deferred income taxes (64 ) (37 ) Stock based compensation expense 47 66 Restructuring and other costs - non-cash 10 16 Other non-cash (income) expense (14 ) (20 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 4 Gain on divestiture of noncontrolling interest — (9 ) Loss on sale on non-strategic businesses and product lines 1 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net 126 (91 ) Inventories, net 124 14 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 42 13 Other noncurrent assets, net 1 (9 ) Accounts payable (23 ) 26 Accrued liabilities (17 ) 45 Income taxes (39 ) (16 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (15 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 635 633 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (87 ) (123 ) Cash paid for acquisitions of businesses and equity investments, net of cash acquired (1,078 ) (3 ) Cash received on sale of non-strategic businesses or product lines 1 11 Cash received on derivative contracts 58 40 Cash paid on derivatives contracts (1 ) — Liquidation of short-term investments — 1 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net 1 5 Net cash used in investing activities (1,106 ) (69 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings (repayments) on short-term borrowings 2 (69 ) Cash paid for treasury stock (140 ) (260 ) Cash dividends paid (88 ) (81 ) Cash paid for acquisition of noncontrolling interests of consolidated subsidiaries (2 ) — Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of deferred financing costs 1,448 120 Cash paid for deferred financing costs (6 ) (1 ) Repayments on long-term borrowings, net (701 ) (251 ) Payments on terminated derivatives instruments (30 ) — Proceeds from exercised stock options 11 109 Cash paid for contingent consideration on prior acquisitions (4 ) (33 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 490 (466 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 14 (3 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 33 95 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 405 310 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 438 $ 405 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 45 $ 30 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 82 $ 112 Non-cash investing activities Property, plant and equipment in accounts payable at end of period $ 14 $ 14 Exchange of inventory for naming rights $ 4 $ 3





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“US GAAP”) the Company provides certain measures in this press release, described below, which are not calculated in accordance with US GAAP and therefore represent Non-GAAP measures. These Non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with US GAAP. The Company discloses these measures to allow investors to evaluate the performance of the Company’s operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period and which may not be indicative of past or future performance of the normal operations of the Company. The Company believes that this information is helpful in understanding underlying operating results including net sales, operating income, and net income.

Organic Sales

The Company defines "organic sales" as the increase or decrease in net sales excluding: (1) net sales from acquired and divested businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition or divestiture, (2) net sales attributable to discontinued product lines in both the current and prior year periods, and (3) the impact of foreign currency translation, which is calculated by translating current period sales using the comparable prior periods currency conversion rates. Organic sales is an important internal measure for the Company. The Company's senior management receives a monthly analysis of operating results that includes organic sales and the performance of the Company is measured on this metric along with other performance metrics.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Common Share

The adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona consists of net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona adjusted to exclude the following:

(1) Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments. These adjustments include costs related to consummating and integrating acquired businesses, as well as net gains and losses related to the disposed businesses. In addition, this category includes the subsequent impact roll-off to the consolidated statements of operations which results from fair value adjustments related to business combinations, except for amortization expense of purchased intangible assets noted below. Although the Company is regularly engaged in activities to find and act on opportunities for strategic growth and enhancement of product offerings, the costs associated with these activities may vary significantly between periods based on the timing, size and complexity of acquisitions and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company. They are therefore excluded to allow investors to better understand underlying operating trends.

(2) Restructuring program related costs and other costs. These adjustments include costs related to the implementation of restructuring initiatives as well as certain other costs. These costs can include, but are not limited to, severance costs, facility closure costs, lease and contract termination costs and related professional service costs, duplicate facility and labor costs associated with specific restructuring initiatives. Other costs include legal settlements and impairments of assets. The Company's restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. While restructuring charges are recurring, they are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity and the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

(3) Amortization of purchased intangible assets. This adjustment excludes the periodic amortization expense related to purchased intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting. Although these costs contribute to revenue generation and will recur in future periods, their amounts are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions.

(4) Credit risk and fair value adjustments. These adjustments include both the cost and income impacts of adjustments in certain assets and liabilities including the Company’s pension obligations, that are recorded through net income which are related to the changes in fair value and credit risk. Although this non-service component of pension expense is a recurring item, it is subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in actuarial assumptions, global financial markets (including stock market returns and interest rate changes), plan changes, settlements, curtailments, and other changes in facts and circumstances. These items can be variable and driven more by market conditions than the Company’s operating performance.

(5) Income tax related adjustments. These adjustments include both income tax expenses and income tax benefits that are representative of income tax adjustments mostly related to prior periods, as well as the final settlement of income tax audits, and discrete tax items resulting from the implementation of restructuring initiatives and the vesting and exercise of employee share-based compensation. Income tax related adjustments may also include the impact to adjust the interim effective income tax rate to the expected annual effective tax rate. These adjustments are irregular in timing the variability in amounts may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company and therefore are excluded for comparability purposes.

Both adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS are important internal measures for the Company. The Company's senior management receives a monthly analysis of operating results that includes adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS. The performance of the Company is measured on these metrics along with other performance metrics.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margin

In addition to reporting operating income (loss) in accordance with US GAAP, the Company provides adjusted operating income (loss) and margin. The Company defines "adjusted operating income (loss)" as operating income (loss) in accordance with US GAAP excluding certain items noted above which are excluded on a pre-tax basis to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure. The adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (loss) by net sales. Both adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are important internal measures for the Company. The Company's senior management receives a monthly analysis of operating results that includes adjusted operating income (loss) and margin. The performance of the Company is measured on these metrics along with the adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS metrics noted above as well as other performance metrics.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by geographic region is as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Q4 2020 Change Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (in millions, except percentages) US Europe ROW Total US Europe ROW Total US Europe ROW Total Net sales $ 359 $ 448 $ 275 $ 1,082 (8.7 %) 3.0 % (2.8 %) (2.6 %) $ 393 $ 435 $ 283 $ 1,111 Foreign exchange impact 1.1 % 5.0 % 0.8 % 2.6 % Acquisitions and divestitures — % (1.0 %) — % (0.4 %) Discontinued products (2.5 %) (1.4 %) (0.2 %) (1.5 %) Organic sales (7.3 %) 0.4 % (3.4 %) (3.3 %)





Year Ended December 31, 2020 2020 Change Year Ended December 31, 2019 (in millions, except percentages) US Europe ROW Total US Europe ROW Total US Europe ROW Total Net sales $ 1,109 $ 1,387 $ 846 $ 3,342 (19.2 %) (14.1 %) (18.8 %) (17.1 %) $ 1,373 $ 1,614 $ 1,042 $ 4,029 Foreign exchange impact 0.3 % 1.3 % (1.1 %) 0.3 % Acquisitions and divestitures (0.5 %) (0.9 %) (0.2 %) (0.6 %) Discontinued products (0.6 %) (0.1 %) 0.5 % (0.1 %) Organic sales (18.4 %) (14.4 %) (18.0 %) (16.7 %)





A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by segment is as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Q4 2020 Change Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (in millions, except percentages) Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Net sales $ 633 $ 449 $ 1,082 (5.4 %) 1.6 % (2.6 %) $ 669 $ 442 $ 1,111 Foreign exchange impact 3.0 % 1.8 % 2.6 % Acquisitions and divestitures (0.5 %) (0.2 %) (0.4 %) Discontinued products (1.7 %) (1.1 %) (1.5 %) Organic sales (6.2 %) 1.1 % (3.3 %)





Year Ended December 31, 2020 2020 Change Year Ended December 31, 2019 (in millions, except percentages) Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Net sales $ 1,961 $ 1,381 $ 3,342 (14.1 %) (20.9 %) (17.1 %) $ 2,283 $ 1,746 $ 4,029 Foreign exchange impact 0.6 % — % 0.3 % Acquisitions and divestitures (1.0 %) (0.1 %) (0.6 %) Discontinued products (0.2 %) — % (0.1 %) Organic sales (13.5 %) (20.8 %) (16.7 %)







DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2020 Amortization of Purchased

Intangible

Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Credit Risk

and Fair

Value

Adjustments Tax Impact of

Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax

Related

Adjustments Total

Non-GAAP Adjustments Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2020 GROSS PROFIT $ 571 30 11 1 — — — $ 42 $ 613 % OF NET SALES 52.8 % 56.7 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 421 (19 ) (24 ) (16 ) — — — (59 ) 362 % OF NET SALES 38.9 % 33.5 % RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 15 — (15 ) — — — — (15 ) — OPERATING INCOME 135 49 50 17 — — — 116 251 % OF NET SALES 12.5 % 23.2 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 12 — (4 ) — — (4 ) 8 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 123 49 50 17 4 — — 120 243 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 24 — — — — 15 12 27 51 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME 19.5 % 21.0 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 99 $ 93 $ 192 % OF NET SALES 9.1 % 17.7 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.45 $ 0.42 $ 0.87





For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Asset

Impairments Separation

Costs Related

to Executives Costs Related

to Restructuring

Plans Professional

Services Costs Total Cost of products sold $ — $ — $ 11 $ — $ 11 Selling, general, and administrative expenses — 11 1 12 24 Restructuring and other costs 6 — 9 — 15 Total $ 6 $ 11 $ 21 $ 12 $ 50







DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2019 Amortization

of Purchased Intangible

Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Credit Risk

and Fair

Value

Adjustments Tax Impact of

Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax

Related

Adjustments Total

Non-GAAP Adjustments Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2019 GROSS PROFIT $ 610 30 1 1 — — — $ 32 $ 642 % OF NET SALES 54.9 % 57.8 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 460 (17 ) (23 ) — — — — (40 ) 420 % OF NET SALES 41.4 % 37.8 % RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 13 — (13 ) — — — — (13 ) — OPERATING INCOME 137 47 37 1 — — — 85 222 % OF NET SALES 12.3 % 20.0 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE — — 6 (2 ) (1 ) — — 3 3 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 137 47 31 3 1 — — 82 219 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 35 — — — — 24 (4 ) 20 55 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME 25.5 % 25.1 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 102 $ 62 $ 164 % OF NET SALES 9.2 % 14.8 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.46 $ 0.27 $ 0.73





For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Separation

Costs Related

to Executives Sale or Discontinuation of Non-Strategic Business or Product Lines Costs Related to Restructuring

Plans Professional

Services Costs Incentive Compensation Other Total Cost of products sold $ — $ 1 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (2 ) — — 20 5 — 23 Restructuring and other costs — — 13 — — — 13 Interest expense, Interest income, and Other expense (income), net — (12 ) — — — 6 (6 ) Total $ (2 ) $ (11 ) $ 13 $ 20 $ 5 $ 6 $ 31





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2020, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Twelve

Months

Ended

December

31, 2020 Amortization

of Purchased Intangible

Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Credit Risk

and Fair

Value

Adjustments Tax Impact of

Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax

Related

Adjustments Total

Non-GAAP Adjustments Twelve

Months

Ended

December

31, 2020 GROSS PROFIT $ 1,657 118 44 5 — — — $ 167 $ 1,824 % OF NET SALES 49.6 % 54.6 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 1,435 (74 ) (57 ) (17 ) — — — (148 ) 1,287 % OF NET SALES 42.9 % 38.5 % GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT 157 — (157 ) — — — — (157 ) — RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 77 — (77 ) — — — — (77 ) — OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (12 ) 192 335 22 — — — 549 537 % OF NET SALES (0.4 %) 16.1 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 48 — — — (9 ) — — (9 ) 39 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (60 ) 192 335 22 9 — — 558 498 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 23 — — — — 90 (9 ) 81 104 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME (38.3 %) 20.9 % NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ (83 ) $ 477 $ 394 % OF NET SALES (2.5 %) 11.8 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ (0.38 ) $ 2.17 $ 1.79





For the year ended December 31, 2020, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Impairments Separation

Costs Related

to Executives Costs Related

to Restructuring

Plans Professional

Services Costs Incentive Compensation Total Cost of products sold $ — $ — $ 44 $ — $ — $ 44 Selling, general, and administrative expenses — 10 2 43 2 57 Goodwill impairment 157 — — — — 157 Restructuring and other costs 47 — 30 — — 77 Total $ 204 $ 10 $ 76 $ 43 $ 2 $ 335





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2019, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Twelve

Months

Ended

December

31, 2019 Amortization

of Purchased Intangible

Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Credit Risk

and Fair

Value

Adjustments Tax Impact of

Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax

Related

Adjustments Total

Non-GAAP Adjustments Twelve

Months

Ended

December

31, 2019 GROSS PROFIT $ 2,165 116 25 6 — — — $ 147 $ 2,312 % OF NET SALES 53.7 % 57.4 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 1,723 (74 ) (78 ) (1 ) — — — (153 ) 1,570 % OF NET SALES 42.8 % 39.0 % RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 81 — (81 ) — — — — (81 ) — OPERATING INCOME 361 190 184 7 — — — 381 742 % OF NET SALES 9.0 % 18.4 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 16 — 1 (3 ) (5 ) — — (7 ) 9 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 345 190 183 10 5 — — 388 733 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 82 — — — — 102 (1 ) 101 183 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME 23.8 % 25.0 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 263 $ 287 $ 550 % OF NET SALES 6.5 % 13.7 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 1.17 $ 1.28 $ 2.45





For the year ended December 31, 2019, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations: