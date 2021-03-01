CMC Materials to Acquire International Test Solutions

The acquisition of ITS expands CMC Materials’ portfolio of critical, enabling solutions that help solve its customers’ most demanding challenges. With ITS’ superior combination of technical and applications expertise, talented operations team, and global sales and distribution network, CMC Materials is enhancing its leadership in partnering with device manufacturers and foundries to design and produce consumable, application-specific materials used to maximize yield and throughput in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Aurora, IL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire International Test Solutions, Inc. (ITS), a leader in the design and production of innovative, high-performance consumables used to optimize critical semiconductor testing processes. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada and supplying to semiconductor manufacturers globally, ITS will become part of the company’s Electronic Materials business segment.

“We are excited about accelerating ITS’ growth by leveraging our world-class quality systems and operations, global footprint and technical resources,” said David Li, President and CEO of CMC Materials. “We look forward to welcoming ITS’ employees to our team and our future together.”

“ITS is a great addition to our Electronic Materials business segment, bringing their advantaged technology positions and exposure to attractive growth trends in the semiconductor industry. Back-end processes are evolving to meet the increasing complexity of semiconductor devices, and ITS is at the center of this evolution, delivering significant value to customers by enhancing operational yields and production line efficacy,” said Dann Woodland, Vice President and President of Electronic Materials.

“We are excited for ITS to join a technology leader like CMC Materials. CMC’s technical and R&D expertise, as well as their global infrastructure and operational excellence should provide a strong foundation for ITS to further enhance the product offerings that are vital to our customers’ processes,” said Gene Humphrey, President and co-founder of ITS.

CMC Materials has agreed to acquire ITS for approximately $125 million in cash, which is expected to be funded by cash on hand, and expects to complete the transaction in April 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including post-closing adjustments, and regulatory approvals.