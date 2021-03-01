 

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center Selects Ascent Solar Technologies CIGS Modules for Their LISA-T and Solar Cruiser Flight Experiments

THORNTON, CO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions (“Ascent” or the “Company”), announces that the Company has been selected by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for participation in two upcoming flight demonstrations – the Lightweight Integrated Solar Array and anTenna (LISA-T) project and the Solar Cruiser solar sail project.

Ascent’s flexible, ultra-lightweight, monolithically-integrated photovoltaics (PV) are based on the copper-indium-gallium-selenium (CIGS) chemistry and could benefit various future missions, ranging from CubeSats, solar sails, and potentially for missions to the moon and Mars. In order to obtain the necessary data to determine how flexible CIGS performs in the space environment, Ascent’s PV module has been undergoing extensive evaluation for years, including protracted and demanding ground simulation test and, most recently, as a part of the 10th Materials International Space Station Experiment (MISSE-X) flight experiment aboard the International Space Station that was launched on November 17, 2018 for a duration of over 1 year. The upcoming LISA-T demonstration, part of NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 4 CubeSat slated for launch in 2022, will also include Ascent’s flexible CIGS as part of its further photovoltaic experiment.

LISA-T is a fully thin-film, high-performing power generation and communications array for small spacecraft to solve the power limitation of today’s small satellites, which are becoming an attractive option for scientific, exploratory, and commercial interests. Utilizing an ultra-lightweight, easily stowable flexible array with integrated antenna elements, LISA-T will demonstrate a new approach using flexible PV that would solve the delicate weight and power issues. In addition, LISA-T would expedite the maturation of flexible PV technology that is much needed for space applications, and also provides a virtually identical PV array (minus the antenna) for the Solar Cruiser solar sail project. The Solar Cruiser mission will fly a small spacecraft with a large (>1,600 square meter) solar sail. Solar Cruiser will demonstrate the deployment of a large, high-performance solar sail, validation of all sail subsystems, controlled station-keeping, attitude control of the sail, demonstration of pointing performance for science imaging, and an increase in heliocentric inclination. Thus, power generation for both near-earth and deep space missions are being demonstrated by these two NASA efforts.

