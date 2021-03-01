Tanzanian Gold Corporation is Pleased to Announce and Welcome Michael P. Leonard as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) is pleased to announce and welcome Michael P. Leonard, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer of Tanzanian Gold Corporation.



Mr. Leonard has had a distinguished career as a financial leader in the gold industry with broad, progressive experience in investor relations and corporate global finance. He had an impressive, respected and esteemed career of more than 17 years in financial leadership at Barrick Gold and possesses the vision and foresight needed by the Company as a vital member of our leadership team. He brings his extensive knowledge and experience to the Company and is renowned for his knowledge of the gold industry, big picture outlook, and results oriented mindset. He is respected for his integrity, frankness, and financial prowess, and is a venerable addition to the Company’s strategic management team. As CFO, he will assist the Company in its inevitable digital transformation and fill a vital role for the Company’s strategy moving forward, including use of state-of-the-art technology, and development and implementation of financial models, financial controls and procedures for financial management.

“It is with great pleasure on behalf of Tanzanian Gold Corporation that we welcome Michael P. Leonard as Chief Financial Officer. Michael has a consistent track record of successful performance in finance and for achieving results. He has broad knowledge of the gold industry and a proven exemplary record of success during his many years with Barrick. We are excited to have Michael be a part of our executive team in developing our long term strategic planning on behalf of the Company. The development of financial controls and procedures is vital in good, strategic management,” said Stephen Mullowney, CEO.

Mr. Leonard’s background includes extensive experience in implementing global investor relations strategy, acting as a primary interface communicating with the external market, advising management on investor perceptions and creating market transparency on strategy and performance. He has the experience to address the daily needs of the Company and the ability to project current needs into long term financial planning and focus as a Chartered Professional Accountant.