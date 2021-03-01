Grapefruit USA, Inc. Issues Further Update Concerning Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed California-based cannabis company, is further updating its recent announcement that it has been approached by a Canadian cannabis company to enter into discussions concerning a potential acquisition transaction. The discussions have evolved to include development of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) setting forth terms under which the parties could enter into a Joint Venture to jointly manufacture, distribute and market Grapefruit’s products, including, but not limited to, Grapefruit’s patented disruptive Hourglass THC/Cannabinoid time-release delivery cream throughout Canada.

In February, the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with a Canadian partner which sets forth the general terms of their agreement to form a new joint venture corporation to manufacture and distribute Grapefruit’s patented, disruptive Hourglass THC/ cannabinoid products, throughout the Commonwealth of Canada including on Canadian First Nation Lands.

Under the terms of the MOU, products to be sold in Canada shall be manufactured in Canada in licensed facilities, and in some cases under appropriate framework on Canadian First Nations Land under license from Grapefruit by the Joint Venture, with the provision of technical know-how, lab staff and the patented Z-Pod by Grapefruit and provision of compliant Canadian-made THC/CBD distillates and terpenes by the Canadian Partner. Subject to certain, yet to be negotiated issues the Joint Venture shall be managed jointly by Grapefruit and the Canadian Partner and Joint Venture profits will generally be split 50%/50%, subject to certain exceptions.

The Canadian Partner shall have exclusive rights with respect to sales of Hourglass products in Health Canada Permitted retail locations, and in First Nation’s Lands, from the formation of the Joint Venture with exclusive rights with respect to sales of Hourglass products throughout Canada for 180 days while the parties negotiate in good faith to establish ‘unit sales’ minimums to support exclusivity.