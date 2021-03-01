 

Spending more time online due to COVID-19, Canadians feel increasingly vulnerable to fraudsters

Consumers encouraged to check their credit reports to help spot identity theft

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay-at-home orders and quarantine restrictions have caused many Canadians to spend more time online buying groceries, arranging curbside pick-ups and ordering restaurant deliveries.  This has caused them to be more attuned and concerned about the threat of fraud and identity theft according to a recent consumer survey conducted by Equifax Canada.

About eight-in-ten (78 per cent) surveyed Canadians indicated that they feel vulnerable as a target for fraud online, a six-point increase compared to the same survey in 2020 (72 per cent). More than half (54 per cent) said they also feel vulnerable to fraudsters when they’re ‘on-the-go’ (e.g., using public WiFi, ATMs, etc.), which is an increase of eight points compared to last year (46 per cent). The survey also revealed that women are more likely to express a feeling of vulnerability versus men as a target of fraud on-the-go (57 per cent vs. 50 per cent) and at-home (37 per cent vs. 28 per cent). Likewise, Canadians age 55 and older expressed feeling more vulnerable compared to adults age 55 and younger ‘on-the-go’ (60 per cent vs. 50 per cent) and ‘at-home’ (39 per cent vs. 28 per cent).

“Fraudsters and identity thieves are always looking to take advantage of a crisis,” said Julie Kuzmic, Director of Consumer Advocacy, Equifax Canada. “It’s understandable to feel vulnerable given these difficult times, but we must remain vigilant in the fight against fraud and identity theft. Anyone feeling vulnerable to this type of crime can alleviate some anxiety by regularly checking their credit reports online for suspicious activity.”

COVID-19 and Fraud

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, eight-in-ten (80 per cent) Canadians say they have embraced at least one of the following practices, such as ordering online, curbside pickup (41 per cent), in-store self check-out (38 per cent), in-store pickup of online orders (38 per cent), and restaurant delivery (35 per cent). With respect to helping prevent fraud or identity theft, 73 per cent of Canadians have made or noticed at least one change due to the pandemic.

Changes in activity include:

  I’m reviewing my credit card/bank statements more closely for signs of fraud

 34 %
  I’m screening my calls more to avoid calls from fraudsters
