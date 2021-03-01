 

Victoria Gold Eagle Gold Mine 2021 Production Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 12:00  |  34   |   |   

Gold Production Expected to be 180,000 – 200,000 ounces

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide production and cost guidance for 2021, the Company’s first full year of commercial production at the Eagle Gold Mine in Yukon Territory, Canada.

2021 Guidance Highlights:

  • Gold production is estimated between 180,000 and 200,000 ounces (“ozs”)
  • All-in Sustaining Costs (“AISC”)* are estimated to be between US$1,050 and US$1,175 per oz

*see Non-IFRS Performance Measures below

Successful achievement of commercial production and operational ramp up were major milestones for Victoria in 2020 and were completed while navigating the additional challenges brought on by COVID-19,” stated John McConnell, President and CEO. “Since January 2021, and coincident with the seasonal no stacking period, we have completed a significant maintenance and upgrade program within the Eagle crushing circuit and mobile stacking system which will improve material handling. With this work complete, we are set up for a successful 2021 and significant increases in gold production, coupled with decreased operating costs and strong free cash flow.

2021 Guidance Details:

Production at the Eagle Gold Mine for 2021 is estimated to be between 180,000 to 200,000 ozs. Mining, crushing and ore stacking on the heap leach pad are all expected to operate at full capacity during 2021 while gold production, which lags mining and stacking activities in heap leach operations, will continue to build up through the first half of 2021 reaching full capacity in the second half of 2021. Gold production will be strongly weighted to the second half of the year due to the seasonal stacking of ore on the Eagle leach pad, which is curtailed for the 90 coldest days of the year, January through March. During this no stacking period, mining operations, primary crushing and stockpiling of ore continues with ongoing leaching and gold production. Subject to favourable weather conditions ore stacking may be resumed ahead of schedule.

All-in Sustaining Costs for 2021 are expected to be between US$1,050 and US$1,175 per oz of gold sold. Sustaining capital is estimated at US$47 million for 2021. Sustaining capital will be high in 2021 compared with future years due to one-time infrastructure expenditures including construction of the truck shop (US$8 million) and water treatment plant (US$11 million).

