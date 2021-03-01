Logically launches cutting edge threat intelligence platform to identify and counter mis- and disinformation at scale

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically , a tech company combining advanced AI with human intelligence to tackle misinformation, today announces the launch of its new threat intelligence platform that can identify, analyse and disarm harmful online misinformation at scale.

The new platform will allow government organisations to make early, proactive decisions to tackle problematic content before it becomes widespread

Built on cutting-edge, secure, scalable cloud infrastructure, Logically Intelligence brings together Logically's capabilities in at-scale analysis, classification and detection of damaging narratives and online threats. It also provides access to a suite of countermeasures to tackle identified threats, including automated fact checking and OSINT research, meaning it is one of the only platforms to integrate both analytical capabilities and countermeasure deployment to tackle misinformation.

Countries around the world are starting to experience the real harms posed by misinformation, from doubt over election results, low uptake of the Covid vaccine or violent protests. Logically Intelligence is designed for use by government and public sector bodies who need to closely monitor the online media landscape for the spread of damaging narratives, and have the ability to intervene early in order to protect democratic processes and public safety.

Lyric Jain, CEO of Logically, said: "Since 2016 we have seen the phenomenon of mis- and disinformation firmly take root, evolve and proliferate, and increasingly cause real world harm. As the dissemination of misinformation becomes more complex and dynamic, the methods that governments across the world use to tackle it require an equally sophisticated response. Logically Intelligence incorporates our years of expertise in this area, and we feel our technology is best placed to solve the challenges specific to this problem."

Logically has made significant advances in AI, machine learning and natural language processing, resulting in a powerful tool which can ingest and analyse data from over one million publicly available media sources and social media platforms. The company's advanced AI capabilities carry out a three-pronged analysis of data, including network, content and metadata, to extract actionable insights.

Logically Intelligence's machine learning pipelines assess everything from source and content credibility, post veracity, and the identification of propaganda and the corresponding mechanisms for the dissemination of damaging narratives. It also applies advanced NLP to detect and analyse clusters of threats and emerging narratives, and can identify which demographics or groups the narrative is targeting. All these enable extraction of powerful insights to understand disinformation campaigns, their social engagement levels and potential harmful impacts.

Logically's system provides both sophisticated technology that monitors, identifies and tracks content at scale and highly trained human fact checkers and investigators who provide nuanced analysis, detailed investigations into campaign origins, and the capacity to flag issues before they become widespread.

Logically Intelligence was tested in beta format last year with government agencies and bodies in the U.S. and other regions. For a battleground U.S. state in the 2020 election, Logically Intelligence ingested millions of individual pieces of content, further identifying and analysing 40,000 threats to election integrity and public safety for review and countermeasures.

About Logically

Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world's largest dedicated fact-checking teams to help governments, businesses and the public uncover and address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation that is increasingly spread across the world. The company's mission is to enhance civic discourse, protect democratic debate and process, and provide access to trustworthy information.The company has offices in the U.K. and India, and is opening an office in the U.S. For more information, please visit Logically .

