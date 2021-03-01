Ring Energy, Inc. Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its year-end 2020 earnings release after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results, and 2021 plans and guidance as it implements its new strategic vision.

To participate, interested parties should dial 877-270-2148 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.” International callers may participate by dialing 412-902-6510. This call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s web site at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s web site following the call.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005250/en/