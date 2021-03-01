Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public Through a Merger with NavSight Holdings, Inc.

Spire collects space-based data using a proprietary constellation of multi-purpose nanosatellites called LEMUR (Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver). The Company’s software analytics generate proprietary data, insights and predictive analytics for its global customers through a subscription model. Spire monetizes this information across a broad and growing number of industries including weather, aviation, maritime, and government, with global coverage and near real-time data that can be easily integrated into customer business operations.

Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”) a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics, and NavSight Holdings Inc. (“NavSight”) (NYSE: NSH), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination that would result in Spire becoming a publicly listed company.

Spire is also pioneering an innovative “space-as-a-service” business model. Leveraging the Company’s fully deployed infrastructure and large-scale operation, customers can operate their own payloads on orbit through Spire’s API and can begin receiving data in less than a year and a simple subscription agreement.

“Spire was founded nearly a decade ago to help lead, inspire, and create the business of space-based data. Today, our proprietary data and solutions help customers solve some of earth’s greatest challenges, including Net Zero and Climate Change adaptation. It has been immensely inspiring to see customers from all over the world turn to Spire’s solutions to help them make decisions about their business with confidence and speed and we are excited about the continued growth ahead. This transaction funds these growth plans and allows us to pursue, on a more aggressive timetable, this massive and growing long-term opportunity ahead of us,” said Peter Platzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spire, “I am thrilled to partner with Bob and Jack from NavSight.”

“Peter and the outstanding Spire leadership team have deep domain expertise. They have built a company that delivers exceptional value to their global commercial and government customers. Spire is leading the way with its modern SaaS-based approach to meet the significant, growing demand for space-based data,” said Bob Coleman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NavSight. “We look forward to working together to build long-term value for Spire stockholders.”