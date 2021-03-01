Helbiz, An Italian Micro-mobility Leader, Launches Operations in Palermo to Offer E-Scooter Services in Sicily

Helbiz , a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced that it will offer its fleet of 400 e-scooters in Palermo, the heart of Sicily. This will be the first city on the island to offer access to the eco-sustainable two-wheeled vehicles.

Helbiz launches operations in Palermo to offer e-scooter services in Sicily (Photo: Business Wire)

"With its beautiful weather conditions, Palermo is an ideal city to operate a micro-mobility service-- a solution that we believe will be well received by decongesting traffic using an eco-friends solution,” said Luca Santambrogio of Helbiz. "We are proud to be among the first companies to arrive in Sicily and to continue bringing the micro-mobility revolution throughout Italy with our innovative, practical and environmentally sustainable vehicles."

The e-scooters will be operational in the central districts of Sant'Erasmo, Oreto-Perez, Borgo Vecchio and Principe di Palagonia up to the Zisa Castle.

Users can easily access e-scooters through the Helbiz mobile app on Android and iOS. Additionally, users can also pay for rides in cash through the Cash Recharge mode, which generates a barcode that can be easily accessed and redeemed at the nearest partner commercial establishment.

Helbiz recharges and manages its vehicles daily, ensuring they are properly maintained for safe riding. The devices are also constantly monitored through a sophisticated geolocation system that prevents any theft attempts and reports any acts of vandalism.

The cost to use the service includes an initial cost of 1 euro for unlocking and 15 cents for every minute of use. Users can also subscribe to Helbiz UNLIMITED at a cost of 29.99 euros per month, which offers an unlimited number of daily trips lasting 30 minutes (at least 20 minutes apart) and access to the service through Telepass Pay with 30 minutes of free trips.

For more information, visit www.helbiz.com.

