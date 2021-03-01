 

Phishing Attacks Increase 718% in Europe According to Allot Research

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 12:22  |  63   |   |   

With more than 2 billion consumer cyber threats blocked in Europe in 2020 Allot reveals trends in its first annual Europe Cyber Threat Report.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced the release of its 2020 Europe Cyber Threat Report. The 2020 trends presented in this report include:

 

  • Phishing attacks against consumers increased an average of 718% compared with 2019.
  • Phishing comprised 51% of all cyberthreats against consumers.
  • Allot blocked more than 2 billion cyber threats against protected consumers.

 

The Allot Cyber Threat Report is released quarterly and covers threats that are detected and blocked by Allot Secure for European CSPs. In this report, Allot tracked a number of trends affecting consumers, including phishing, adware, malicious downloads and more. The report notes a sharp increase in Covid-19-related threats. In January 2020, phishing attacks accounted for only 5% of all threats blocked by Allot Secure solutions in Europe. By April, at the peak of the first wave of Covid-19, phishing attacks rose to 56% of all blocked attacks. This reflects how cyber criminals took advantage of their victims’ sensitivity to Covid-19 themed threats as the impact of the pandemic increased.

 

This data was reported by European CSPs whose consumer customers are protected by Allot Secure. Allot Secure is a family of network-based cybersecurity solutions that provide the tools for CSPs to offer their consumer and SMB customers zero-touch, clientless protection from attacks including malware, viruses phishing, ransomware plus parental and content control services. Allot Secure services provide a unified experience for consumers on any device no matter how they connect to their data – on the mobile network, through their home router and as guests on Wi-Fi networks.

 

“As a company that develops and integrates cybersecurity services for communication service providers, Allot is out in the field, helping our customers protect their customers from the effects of cyber crime on any device, wherever they are,” said Dr. Yael Villa, Senior Vice President Cybersecurity Division at Allot. “Although we measured a significant jump in consumer-facing phishing attacks in 2020, our research shows that Allot solutions also blocked over a billion other threats including malware, spyware and host of other types of attacks.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phishing Attacks Increase 718% in Europe According to Allot Research With more than 2 billion consumer cyber threats blocked in Europe in 2020 Allot reveals trends in its first annual Europe Cyber Threat Report.Hod Hasharon, Israel, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (ALLT), a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Share buy-back programme - week 8
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Allot Traffic Management Solution Selected by Broadband Provider in Japan