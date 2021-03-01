 

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Submits NDA for Company’s Lead Program Bardoxolone in Alport Syndrome

PLANO, Texas, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) caused by Alport syndrome to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

This NDA submission is based on the efficacy and safety data from the CARDINAL Phase 3 clinical trial. The submission includes a request for Priority Review, which, if granted, would shorten the FDA’s review of the NDA to eight months from the time of submission, versus a standard review timeline of 12 months. If approved, bardoxolone would become the first therapy specifically indicated for the treatment of CKD caused by Alport syndrome. 

“This NDA submission marks an important step toward making a treatment available for patients with Alport syndrome, a serious, progressive disease with an urgent need for new therapeutic options,” said Warren Huff, Reata’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank all those who made this moment possible, especially Alport syndrome patients and their families. We look forward to next steps on the path to making bardoxolone available as a first-in-class therapy for Alport syndrome, pending NDA acceptance, review, and drug approval."

About Alport Syndrome

Alport syndrome is a rare, genetic form of CKD caused by mutations in the genes encoding type IV collagen, which is a major structural component of the glomerular basement membrane in the kidney. The kidneys of patients with Alport syndrome progressively lose the capacity to filter waste products out of the blood, which can lead to end-stage kidney disease and the need for chronic dialysis treatment or a kidney transplant. Alport syndrome affects both children and adults. In patients with the most severe forms of the disease, approximately 50% progress to dialysis by age 25, 90% by age 40, and nearly 100% by age 60. According to the Alport Syndrome Foundation, Alport syndrome affects approximately 30,000 to 60,000 people in the United States. There are currently no approved therapies to treat CKD caused by Alport syndrome.

