 

Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Inaugural Global Plasma Summit
    March 11, 2021
    Company fireside chat scheduled at 12:50 pm EST

  • KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum
    March 24, 2021
    Company fireside chat scheduled at 1:15 pm EST
  • Chardan 4th Annual Manufacturing Summit
    April 26-27, 2021
    Fireside chat date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available.
  • Truist 7th Annual Life Sciences Summit
    May 4-5, 2021
    Presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available.

For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
burrowsr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:
Nina DeLorenzo
SVP, Global Communications & Public Affairs
mediarelations@ebsi.com




