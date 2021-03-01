Augmented reality, 3D graphics and holographic illusions, the new hybrid experience at PortAventura Business & Events

· PortAventura World is immersed in a digital acceleration process that will benefit every type of client. Thanks to this new service, its events division will respond to the needs of the sector by leading the transformation of hybrid events.

The new service, which aims to respond to the sector's new global connectivity needs, will provide added value to any event or product presentation held at the PortAventura Convention Centre, connecting physical and virtual audiences and helping to adjust any event to meet the required capacity and security demands. Within the group's digital transformation and acceleration strategy, hybrid events make it possible to take full advantage of the potential of new technologies and create new comprehensive experiences with great added value for the client.

According to David García, Managing Director of PortAventura World, "the launch of this service is included within our client-oriented strategic plan for the digital acceleration of the company and is one more example of the capacity to adapt and respond to the new needs of this environment. Thanks to the potential of new technologies, we have been able to interconnect two worlds that up to now only converged. The tourism industry and the business world demand new experiences to continue with its activities and withstand the impact of the pandemic, and our catalogue of innovative solutions has become the best formula to achieve excellence in a society that is digitally more developed than ever".

