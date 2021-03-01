 

Integrated Marine Automation System Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021   

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Integrated Marine Automation System Market by Autonomy (Autonomous, Remotely-operated, Partial Automation), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Unmanned), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Solution (Products, Services), System and Region-Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2020 to USD 7.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2025. Some of the major factors driving this market include the increasing global sea trade, improving marine navigational safety resulting in lesser accidents, and growing maritime tourism. The demand for new ships and the retrofitting of existing ships with advanced technologies are expected to grow with increased trade activities. New defense and commercial vessels are equipped with advanced systems for improved safety and efficiency.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the integrated marine automation system market significantly. The spread of COVID-19 has also forced shipping companies to implement remote working and digital technologies for business continuation and fleet optimization. For example, shipping companies and original equipment manufacturers are using artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance, intelligent scheduling, real-time analytics, and improving performance. This break in business operations is directly influencing the revenue of the integrated marine automation system market. Even though some industries continued operations, delays in systems supply and the limited supply of produced goods capped production and reduced capacity utilization rates.

Based on autonomy, remotely-operated segment projected to lead integrated marine automation system market during the forecast period

Based on autonomy, the integrated marine automation system market is segmented into autonomous, remotely-operated and partial automation. The growth of the remotely-operated segment of the integrated marine automation system market can be attributed to the increased investments in developing unmanned and remotely-controlled vessel operations.

