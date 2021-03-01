 

Piedmont Lithium Participates in Range of Virtual Industry Conferences

Piedmont Lithium Limited, (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (ASX: PLL; Nasdaq: PLL), a pre-production business targeting the integrated production of battery quality lithium hydroxide to support a US and global electric vehicle supply chain, today announced participation in several virtual conferences consisting of small group meetings, fireside chats, and panel discussions:

-KeyBanc Capital Markets - Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Spotlight, February 22, 2021

-BTIG-Energy Transition/EV Day, February 23, 2021

-Amvest Capital Webinar Series– Piedmont Lithium Corporate Overview, February 26, 2021

-Canaccord Australia - Sustainability - Re-Thinking Impact 2021, March 4, 2021

-Roskill Critical Materials Research-Lithium Mine to Market, March 10, 2021

-B. Riley Securities-Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference, March 9-10, 2021

-Loop Capital Markets Virtual Conference, March 11-12, 2021

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the electrification of transportation evolution, and we’re equally excited about the opportunities to talk about the unique role we have to play,” said Piedmont President and CEO, Keith Phillips. “Our integrated approach to producing highly in demand lithium hydroxide from spodumene ore from our strategic location in North Carolina, creates new supply options and operational advantages for potential customers in the US, Europe and other parts of the world. We’re looking forward to sharing our story.”

Presentation materials are available on the Piedmont Lithium website, www.piedmontlithium.com.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX: PLL; Nasdaq: PLL) holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont Lithium Project, a pre-production business targeting the production of 160,000 t/y of spodumene concentrate and the manufacture of 22,700 t/y of battery quality lithium hydroxide in North Carolina, USA to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in the United States and globally. Piedmont’s premier southeastern USA location is advantaged by favorable geology, proven metallurgy and easy access to infrastructure, power, R&D centers for lithium and battery storage, major high-tech population centers and downstream lithium processing facilities. Piedmont has reported 27.9Mt of Mineral Resources grading at 1.11% Li2O located within the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines, which historically provided most of the western world’s lithium between the 1950s and the 1980s. The TSB has been described as one of the largest lithium provinces in the world and is located approximately 25 miles west of Charlotte, North Carolina. More information is available at www.piedmontlithium.com.



