 

Novanta Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (“Novanta” or the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

147.5

 

 

$

159.7

 

 

$

590.6

 

 

$

626.1

 

Operating Income

$

17.1

 

 

$

13.0

 

 

$

55.9

 

 

$

55.3

 

Net Income

$

12.7

 

 

$

9.2

 

 

$

44.5

 

 

$

40.8

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

1.15

 

Non-GAAP*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Income

$

22.0

 

 

$

25.4

 

 

$

85.3

 

 

$

99.6

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

1.95

 

 

$

2.14

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

32.4

 

 

$

30.5

 

 

$

121.0

 

 

$

120.7

 

*Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, as well as definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and the reasons for their use, are presented below.

“We are very pleased with the company’s performance in 2020, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer of Novanta. “The fourth quarter played out as expected; revenue increased sequentially, and our customer orders were up 26% sequentially, giving us a 1.09 book-to-bill. We also expanded our Adjusted EBITDA Margins and once again had record cash flows. This performance gives us significant confidence as we enter the new year, and we are excited to continue to execute on our strategy as a company.”

Fourth Quarter

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Novanta generated GAAP revenue of $147.5 million, a decrease of $12.2 million, or 7.6%, versus the fourth quarter of 2019. There was no acquisition impact on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 from our acquisition activities. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates year over year favorably impacted our revenue by $4.0 million, or 2.5%, during the fourth quarter of 2020. Our year-over-year Organic Revenue Growth, which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, was a decrease of 10.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020 (see “Organic Revenue Growth” in the non-GAAP reconciliation below).

In the fourth quarter of 2020, GAAP operating income was $17.1 million, compared to $13.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP net income was $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.26 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.53 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.55 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with 35.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $46.6 million, compared to $35.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year

For the full year 2020, Novanta generated GAAP revenue of $590.6 million, a decrease of $35.5 million, or 5.7%, versus the full year 2019. The Company’s acquisition activities resulted in an increase in revenue of $8.4 million, or 1.3%. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates year over year favorably impacted our revenue by $3.7 million, or 0.6%, in 2020. Our year-over-year Organic Revenue Growth, which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, was a decrease of 7.6% for the full year 2020 (see “Organic Revenue Growth” in the non-GAAP reconciliation below).

For the full year 2020, GAAP operating income was $55.9 million, compared to $55.3 million for 2019. GAAP net income was $44.5 million for the full year 2020, compared to $40.8 million for 2019. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.25 for the full year 2020, compared to $1.15 for 2019.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.95 for the full year 2020, compared to $2.14 for 2019. The diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the full year 2020 was 35.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $121.0 million for the full year 2020, compared to $120.7 million for 2019.

Operating cash flow for the full year 2020 was $140.2 million. The Company completed 2020 with approximately $200.4 million of total debt and $125.1 million of total cash. Net Debt, as defined in the non-GAAP reconciliation below, was $79.8 million.

Financial Outlook

“We are encouraged by the increase in demand we are seeing across a number of applications, particularly in our advanced industrial markets. We expect to launch a record number of new products in 2021, double the number released in 2020, and we believe these will contribute to our growth trajectory this year,” said Matthijs Glastra.

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $155 million to $157 million. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $27 million to $29 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.39.

Novanta provides earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide earnings guidance on a GAAP basis, with the exception of GAAP revenue guidance. A reconciliation of the Company’s forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including future changes in the fair value of contingent considerations; significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits); divestiture and related expenses; acquisition and related expenses; impact of purchase price allocations for recently completed acquisitions; gains and losses from sale of real estate assets; costs related to product line closures; intangible asset impairment charges and related asset write-offs; future restructuring expenses; foreign exchange gains/(losses); benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits; and other charges reflected in the Company’s reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on past experience, could be material. For additional information regarding Novanta’s non-GAAP financial measures, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 01, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 prior to the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, April 05, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income and Operating Margin, Adjusted Income before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income, and Net Debt.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and supplementary information to investors regarding the operating performance of the Company. It is management’s belief that these non-GAAP financial measures would be particularly useful to investors because of the significant changes that have occurred outside of the Company’s day-to-day business in accordance with the execution of the Company’s strategy. This strategy includes streamlining the Company’s existing operations through site and functional consolidations, strategic divestitures and product line closures, expanding the Company’s business through significant internal investments, and broadening the Company’s product and service offerings through acquisition of innovative and complementary technologies and solutions. The financial impact of certain elements of these activities, particularly acquisitions, divestitures, and site and functional restructurings, is often large relative to the Company’s overall financial performance and can adversely affect the comparability of its operating results and investors’ ability to analyze the business from period to period.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA, Organic Revenue Growth and Adjusted Gross Margin are used by management to evaluate operating performance, communicate financial results to the Board of Directors, benchmark results against historical performance and the performance of peers, and evaluate investment opportunities, including acquisitions and divestitures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Organic Revenue Growth and Adjusted Gross Margins are used to determine bonus payments for senior management and employees. The Company also uses Adjusted Diluted EPS as a measurement for performance-based restricted stock units issued to certain executives. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide greater transparency and insight into management’s method of analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company’s reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company’s financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial performance and financial position, including our financial outlook for the first quarter 2021; expectations regarding market conditions; statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; expectations regarding product launches; and other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on our customers’ businesses and level of business activities; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and other events outside our control; our significant dependence upon our customers’ capital expenditures, which are subject to cyclical market fluctuations; our dependence upon our ability to respond to fluctuations in product demand; our ability to continually innovate and successfully commercialize our innovations; failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; customer order timing and other similar factors beyond our control; disruptions or breaches in security of our information technology systems; our failure to comply with data privacy regulations; changes in interest rates, credit ratings or foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with our operations in foreign countries; our increased use of outsourcing in foreign countries; risks associated with increased outsourcing of components manufacturing; our exposure to increased tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on our products; negative effects on global economic conditions, financial markets and our business as a result of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union; violations of our intellectual property rights and our ability to protect our intellectual property against infringement by third parties; risk of losing our competitive advantage; our failure to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions into our business; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our restructuring and realignment activities and disruptions to our operations as a result of consolidation of our operations; product defects or problems integrating our products with other vendors’ products; disruptions in the supply of certain key components or other goods from our suppliers; our failure to accurately forecast component and raw material requirements leading to excess inventories or delays in the delivery of our products; production difficulties and product delivery delays or disruptions; our exposure to medical device regulations, which may impede or hinder the approval or sale of our products and, in some cases, may ultimately result in an inability to obtain approval of certain products or may result in the recall or seizure of previously approved products; potential penalties for violating foreign, U.S. federal, and state healthcare laws and regulations; impact of healthcare industry cost containment and healthcare reform measures; changes in governmental regulations affecting our business or products; our compliance, or failure to comply, with environmental regulations; our failure to implement new information technology systems and software successfully; our failure to realize the full value of our intangible assets; our exposure to the credit risk of some of our customers and in weakened markets; our reliance on third party distribution channels; being subject to U.S. federal income taxation even though we are a non-U.S. corporation; changes in tax laws, and fluctuations in our effective tax rates; any need for additional capital to adequately respond to business challenges or opportunities and repay or refinance our existing indebtedness, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; our existing indebtedness limiting our ability to engage in certain activities; volatility in the market price for our common shares; and our failure to maintain appropriate internal controls in the future.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect the Company’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision, and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT.”

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

NOVANTA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars or shares, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenue

$

147,498

 

 

$

159,702

 

 

$

590,623

 

 

$

626,099

 

Cost of revenue

 

85,233

 

 

 

93,742

 

 

 

346,106

 

 

 

364,014

 

Gross profit

 

62,265

 

 

 

65,960

 

 

 

244,517

 

 

 

262,085

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development and engineering

 

15,991

 

 

 

14,769

 

 

 

60,996

 

 

 

55,965

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

27,402

 

 

 

29,430

 

 

 

109,853

 

 

 

118,407

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

3,582

 

 

 

4,117

 

 

 

13,970

 

 

 

15,857

 

Restructuring and acquisition related costs

 

(1,781

)

 

 

4,661

 

 

 

3,810

 

 

 

16,574

 

Total operating expenses

 

45,194

 

 

 

52,977

 

 

 

188,629

 

 

 

206,803

 

Operating income

 

17,071

 

 

 

12,983

 

 

 

55,888

 

 

 

55,282

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

(1,487

)

 

 

(2,136

)

 

 

(6,564

)

 

 

(8,493

)

Foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), net

 

(778

)

 

 

(1,235

)

 

 

(942

)

 

 

(780

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(26

)

 

 

(57

)

 

 

21

 

 

 

(243

)

Income before income taxes

 

14,780

 

 

 

9,555

 

 

 

48,403

 

 

 

45,766

 

Income tax provision

 

2,124

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

3,882

 

 

 

4,993

 

Net income

$

12,656

 

 

$

9,217

 

 

$

44,521

 

 

$

40,773

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

1.27

 

 

$

1.16

 

Diluted

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

1.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic

 

35,145

 

 

 

35,079

 

 

 

35,144

 

 

 

35,030

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted

 

35,787

 

 

 

35,611

 

 

 

35,654

 

 

 

35,546

 

 

NOVANTA INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

125,054

 

 

$

78,944

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

75,054

 

 

 

91,078

 

Inventories

 

92,737

 

 

 

116,618

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

11,328

 

 

 

17,872

 

Total current assets

 

304,173

 

 

 

304,512

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

78,676

 

 

 

77,556

 

Operating lease assets

 

34,444

 

 

 

35,180

 

Intangible assets, net

 

148,521

 

 

 

166,175

 

Goodwill

 

285,980

 

 

 

274,710

 

Other assets

 

13,385

 

 

 

11,603

 

Total assets

$

865,179

 

 

$

869,736

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

5,508

 

 

$

5,031

 

Accounts payable

 

42,966

 

 

 

52,585

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

65,755

 

 

 

77,230

 

Total current liabilities

 

114,229

 

 

 

134,846

 

Long-term debt

 

194,927

 

 

 

215,334

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

32,802

 

 

 

34,108

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

46,412

 

 

 

68,276

 

Total liabilities

 

388,370

 

 

 

452,564

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

476,809

 

 

 

417,172

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

865,179

 

 

$

869,736

 

NOVANTA INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

12,656

 

 

$

9,217

 

 

$

44,521

 

 

$

40,773

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

9,930

 

 

 

10,326

 

 

 

38,293

 

 

 

38,280

 

Share-based compensation

 

7,047

 

 

 

1,992

 

 

 

23,119

 

 

 

9,340

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(658

)

 

 

(1,156

)

 

 

(4,113

)

 

 

(4,332

)

Other non-cash items

 

(5,285

)

 

 

2,580

 

 

 

(1,120

)

 

 

6,628

 

Changes in assets and liabilities which provided/(used) cash,

excluding effects from business acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

8,371

 

 

 

8,547

 

 

 

18,026

 

 

 

(3,600

)

Inventories

 

10,165

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

22,102

 

 

 

(7,397

)

Other operating assets and liabilities

 

4,327

 

 

 

3,552

 

 

 

(589

)

 

 

(16,444

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

46,553

 

 

 

35,405

 

 

 

140,239

 

 

 

63,248

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and working capital adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(53,143

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(3,360

)

 

 

(2,792

)

 

 

(10,524

)

 

 

(10,743

)

Other investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,632

)

 

 

42

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(3,360

)

 

 

(2,792

)

 

 

(13,156

)

 

 

(63,844

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

66,792

 

Repayments under term loan and revolving credit facilities

 

(1,374

)

 

 

(9,926

)

 

 

(35,391

)

 

 

(50,694

)

Repurchases of common shares

 

 

 

 

(3,316

)

 

 

(5,500

)

 

 

(10,000

)

Payments of deferred and escrowed purchase price related to acquisitions

 

(25,249

)

 

 

 

 

 

(31,021

)

 

 

-

 

Other financing activities

 

(539

)

 

 

(3,072

)

 

 

(12,445

)

 

 

(10,033

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(27,162

)

 

 

(16,314

)

 

 

(84,357

)

 

 

(3,935

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

2,393

 

 

 

1,240

 

 

 

3,384

 

 

 

1,432

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

18,424

 

 

 

17,539

 

 

 

46,110

 

 

 

(3,099

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

106,630

 

 

 

61,405

 

 

 

78,944

 

 

 

82,043

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

125,054

 

 

$

78,944

 

 

$

125,054

 

 

$

78,944

 

 

NOVANTA INC.
Revenue by Reportable Segment
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photonics

$

50,276

 

 

$

58,376

 

 

$

199,613

 

 

$

230,457

 

Vision

 

63,603

 

 

 

69,653

 

 

 

261,650

 

 

 

271,407

 

Precision Motion

 

33,619

 

 

 

31,673

 

 

 

129,360

 

 

 

124,235

 

Total

$

147,498

 

 

$

159,702

 

 

$

590,623

 

 

$

626,099

 

 

NOVANTA INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)

 
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin by Reportable Segment (Non-GAAP):
 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Photonics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

23,335

 

 

$

25,934

 

 

$

89,060

 

 

$

105,845

 

Gross Profit Margin (GAAP)

 

46.4

%

 

 

44.4

%

 

 

44.6

%

 

 

45.9

%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

788

 

 

 

949

 

 

 

3,058

 

 

 

2,929

 

Acquisition fair value adjustments

 

 

 

 

562

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

935

 

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)

$

24,123

 

 

$

27,445

 

 

$

92,306

 

 

$

109,709

 

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP)

 

48.0

%

 

 

47.0

%

 

 

46.2

%

 

 

47.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

24,591

 

 

$

27,122

 

 

$

100,267

 

 

$

105,228

 

Gross Profit Margin (GAAP)

 

38.7

%

 

 

38.9

%

 

 

38.3

%

 

 

38.8

%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,633

 

 

 

1,794

 

 

 

6,399

 

 

 

6,609

 

Acquisition fair value adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

240

 

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)

$

26,224

 

 

$

28,916

 

 

$

106,666

 

 

$

112,077

 

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP)

 

41.2

%

 

 

41.5

%

 

 

40.8

%

 

 

41.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Precision Motion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

15,526

 

 

$

13,542

 

 

$

58,279

 

 

$

53,326

 

Gross Profit Margin (GAAP)

 

46.2

%

 

 

42.8

%

 

 

45.1

%

 

 

42.9

%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

432

 

 

 

291

 

 

 

1,666

 

 

 

1,050

 

Acquisition fair value adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

95

 

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)

$

15,958

 

 

$

13,833

 

 

$

59,945

 

 

$

54,471

 

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP)

 

47.5

%

 

 

43.7

%

 

 

46.3

%

 

 

43.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unallocated Corporate and Shared Services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

(1,187

)

 

$

(638

)

 

$

(3,089

)

 

$

(2,314

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition fair value adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee COVID-19 testing costs

 

275

 

 

 

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)

$

(912

)

 

$

(638

)

 

$

(2,814

)

 

$

(2,314

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Novanta Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

62,265

 

 

$

65,960

 

 

$

244,517

 

 

$

262,085

 

Gross Profit Margin (GAAP)

 

42.2

%

 

 

41.3

%

 

 

41.4

%

 

 

41.9

%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,853

 

 

 

3,034

 

 

 

11,123

 

 

 

10,588

 

Acquisition fair value adjustments

 

 

 

 

562

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

1,270

 

Employee COVID-19 testing costs

 

275

 

 

 

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)

$

65,393

 

 

$

69,556

 

 

$

256,103

 

 

$

273,943

 

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP)

 

44.3

%

 

 

43.6

%

 

 

43.4

%

 

 

43.8

%

NOVANTA INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP):

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

Operating income

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

Income before Income Taxes

 

 

Income Tax Provision

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

 

 

Net Income

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

GAAP results

$

17,071

 

 

 

11.6

%

 

$

14,780

 

 

$

2,124

 

 

 

14.4

%

 

$

12,656

 

 

$

0.35

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

6,435

 

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

6,435

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

2,050

 

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

2,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

(3,831

)

 

 

-2.6

%

 

 

(3,831

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee COVID-19 testing costs

 

275

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

275

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(653

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

4,929

 

 

 

3.3

%

 

 

5,707

 

 

 

(477

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,184

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted results (Non-GAAP)

$

22,000

 

 

 

14.9

%

 

$

20,487

 

 

$

1,647

 

 

 

8.0

%

 

$

18,840

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,787

 

NOVANTA INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP):

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

 

 

Operating income

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

Income before Income Taxes

 

 

Income Tax Provision

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

 

 

Net Income

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

GAAP results

$

12,983

 

 

 

8.1

%

 

$

9,555

 

 

$

338

 

 

 

3.5

%

 

$

9,217

 

 

$

0.26

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

7,151

 

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

7,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

3,804

 

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

3,804

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

857

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

857

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments

 

562

 

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,235

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

609

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

12,374

 

 

 

7.8

%

 

 

13,609

 

 

 

3,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,203

 

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted results (Non-GAAP)

$

25,357

 

 

 

15.9

%

 

$

23,164

 

 

$

3,744

 

 

 

16.2

%

 

$

19,420

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,611

 

NOVANTA INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP):

 

Year Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

Operating income

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

Income before Income Taxes

 

 

Income Tax Provision

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

 

 

Net Income

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

GAAP results

$

55,888

 

 

 

9.5

%

 

$

48,403

 

 

$

3,882

 

 

 

8.0

%

 

$

44,521

 

 

$

1.25

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

25,093

 

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

25,093

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

4,477

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

4,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

(667

)

 

 

-0.1

%

 

 

(667

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments

 

188

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee COVID-19 testing costs

 

275

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

275

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(35)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

29,366

 

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

30,308

 

 

 

5,447

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,861

 

 

 

0.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted results (Non-GAAP)

$

85,254

 

 

 

14.4

%

 

$

78,711

 

 

$

9,329

 

 

 

11.9

%

 

$

69,382

 

 

$

1.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,654

 

 

NOVANTA INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP):

 

Year Ended December 31, 2019

 

 

Operating income

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

Income before Income Taxes

 

 

Income Tax Provision

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

 

 

Net Income

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

GAAP results

$

55,282

 

 

 

8.8

%

 

$

45,766

 

 

$

4,993

 

 

 

10.9

%

 

$

40,773

 

 

$

1.15

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

26,445

 

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

26,445

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

8,640

 

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

8,640

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

7,934

 

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

7,934

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments

 

1,270

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

1,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

780

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,950

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

44,289

 

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

45,069

 

 

 

9,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,314

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted results (Non-GAAP)

$

99,571

 

 

 

15.9

%

 

$

90,835

 

 

$

14,748

 

 

 

16.2

%

 

$

76,087

 

 

$

2.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,546

 

NOVANTA INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net Income (GAAP)

$

12,656

 

 

$

9,217

 

 

$

44,521

 

 

$

40,773

 

Net Income Margin

 

8.6

%

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

6.5

%

Interest (income) expense, net

 

1,487

 

 

 

2,136

 

 

 

6,564

 

 

 

8,493

 

Income tax provision

 

2,124

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

3,882

 

 

 

4,993

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

9,930

 

 

 

10,326

 

 

 

38,293

 

 

 

38,280

 

Share-based compensation

 

6,921

 

 

 

1,992

 

 

 

22,535

 

 

 

9,340

 

Restructuring and acquisition related costs

 

(1,781

)

 

 

4,661

 

 

 

3,810

 

 

 

16,574

 

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments

 

-

 

 

 

562

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

1,270

 

Employee COVID-19 testing costs

 

275

 

 

 

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

 

Other non-operating income (expense), net

 

804

 

 

 

1,292

 

 

 

921

 

 

 

1,023

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

32,416

 

 

$

30,524

 

 

$

120,989

 

 

$

120,746

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)

 

22.0

%

 

 

19.1

%

 

 

20.5

%

 

 

19.3

%

Organic Revenue Growth (Non-GAAP):

 

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Compared to

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

 

 

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

Compared to

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

 

Reported Revenue Growth/(Decline) (GAAP)

 

(7.6

)%

 

 

(5.7

)%

Less: Change attributable to acquisitions

 

(—

)%

 

 

1.3

%

Plus: Change due to foreign currency

 

(2.5

)%

 

 

(0.6

)%

Organic Revenue Growth/(Decline) (Non-GAAP)

 

(10.1

)%

 

 

(7.6

)%

Net Debt (Non-GAAP):

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Total Debt (GAAP)

$

200,435

 

 

$

220,365

 

Plus: Deferred financing costs

 

4,405

 

 

 

4,187

 

Gross Debt

 

204,840

 

 

 

224,552

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

(125,054

)

 

 

(78,944

)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP)

$

79,786

 

 

$

145,608

 

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

$

46,553

 

 

$

35,405

 

 

$

140,239

 

 

$

63,248

 

Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(3,360

)

 

 

(2,792

)

 

 

(10,524

)

 

 

(10,743

)

Plus: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

42

 

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

$

43,193

 

 

$

32,613

 

 

$

129,715

 

 

$

52,547

 

Net Income (GAAP)

$

12,656

 

 

$

9,217

 

 

$

44,521

 

 

$

40,773

 

Cash Provided by Operating Activities as a Percentage of Net Income

 

368

%

 

 

384

%

 

 

315

%

 

 

155

%

Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income

 

341

%

 

 

354

%

 

 

291

%

 

 

129

%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Revenue Growth

The Company defines the term “organic revenue” as revenue excluding the impact from business acquisitions, divestitures, product line discontinuations, and the effect of foreign currency translation. The Company uses the related term “organic revenue growth” to refer to the financial performance metric of comparing current period organic revenue with the reported revenue of the corresponding period in the prior year. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with our GAAP financial measures, allows the Company and its investors to better measure the Company’s performance and evaluate long-term performance trends. Organic revenue growth also facilitates easier comparisons of the Company’s performance with prior and future periods and relative comparisons to its peers. The Company excludes the effect of foreign currency translation from these measures because foreign currency translation is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. The Company excludes the effect of acquisitions and divestitures because these activities can vary dramatically between reporting periods and between the Company and its peers, which the Company believes makes comparisons of long-term performance trends difficult for management and investors. Organic Revenue Growth is also used as a performance metric to determine bonus payments for senior management and employees.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

The calculation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is displayed in the tables above. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions because: (1) the amounts are non-cash; (2) the Company cannot influence the timing and amount of future expense recognition; and (3) excluding such expenses provides investors and management better visibility into the underlying trend and performance of our businesses. Additionally, the Company excluded costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing as these costs are unique to the current pandemic and are expected to have a significant impact on our operating results.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

The calculation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin is displayed in the tables above. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions because: (1) the amounts are non-cash; (2) the Company cannot influence the timing and amount of future expense recognition; and (3) excluding such expenses provides investors and management better visibility into the underlying trend and performance of our businesses. The Company excluded costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing for the reasons described for Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin above. The Company also excluded restructuring, acquisition, and related costs due to the significant changes that have occurred outside of the Company’s day-to-day business for the reasons described above in the introductory paragraphs of the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

The calculation of Adjusted Income before Income Taxes is displayed in the tables above. The calculation of Adjusted Income before Income Taxes excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing, and restructuring, acquisition, and related costs for the reasons described for Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin above. The Company also excluded foreign exchange transaction gains (losses) from the calculation of Adjusted Income before Income Taxes as the Company cannot fully influence the timing and amount of foreign exchange transaction gains (losses).

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate

The Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate are calculated based on the Adjusted Income before Income Taxes by jurisdiction and the applicable tax rates currently in effect for the respective jurisdictions. In addition, the Company excluded significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances, benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits, effects of changes in tax laws, effects of acquisition related tax planning actions on the Company’s effective tax rate, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments discussed above.

Adjusted Net Income

The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is displayed in the tables above. Because income before income taxes is included in determining Net Income, the calculation of Adjusted Net Income also excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing, restructuring, acquisition, and related costs, and foreign exchange transaction gains (losses). In addition, the Company excluded significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances, benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits, effects of changes in tax laws, effects of acquisition related tax planning actions on the Company’s effective tax rate, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments discussed above.

Adjusted Diluted EPS

The calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS is displayed in the tables above. Because Net Income is used in the diluted EPS calculation, the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing, restructuring, acquisition, and related costs, foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances, benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits, effects of changes in tax laws, effects of acquisition related tax planning actions on the Company’s effective tax rate, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the reasons described above for Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as the income before deducting interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing, restructuring, acquisition, and related costs, acquisition fair value adjustments, other non-operating income (expense) items, including foreign exchange transaction gains (losses) and net periodic pension costs of the Company’s frozen U.K. defined benefit pension plan for the reasons described above in the introductory paragraphs of the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments in this presentation.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Consolidated Net Income

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment and plus cash proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income is defined as Free Cash Flow divided by Net Income. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of the Company’s liquidity as well as its ability to service its outstanding debt and to fund future growth.

Net Debt

The Company defines Net Debt as its total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet plus unamortized deferred financing costs and less its cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period presented. Management uses Net Debt to monitor the Company’s outstanding debt obligations that could not be satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand.

* * * *



Novanta Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (“Novanta” or the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Financial Highlights Three …

03.02.21
Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Monday, March 01, 2021