Novanta Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (“Novanta” or the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(In millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019

GAAP

Revenue $ 147.5 $ 159.7 $ 590.6 $ 626.1

Operating Income $ 17.1 $ 13.0 $ 55.9 $ 55.3

Net Income $ 12.7 $ 9.2 $ 44.5 $ 40.8

Diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 1.25 $ 1.15

Non-GAAP*

Adjusted Operating Income $ 22.0 $ 25.4 $ 85.3 $ 99.6

Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.55 $ 1.95 $ 2.14

Adjusted EBITDA $ 32.4 $ 30.5 $ 121.0 $ 120.7

*Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, as well as definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and the reasons for their use, are presented below.

“We are very pleased with the company’s performance in 2020, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer of Novanta. “The fourth quarter played out as expected; revenue increased sequentially, and our customer orders were up 26% sequentially, giving us a 1.09 book-to-bill. We also expanded our Adjusted EBITDA Margins and once again had record cash flows. This performance gives us significant confidence as we enter the new year, and we are excited to continue to execute on our strategy as a company.”

Fourth Quarter

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Novanta generated GAAP revenue of $147.5 million, a decrease of $12.2 million, or 7.6%, versus the fourth quarter of 2019. There was no acquisition impact on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 from our acquisition activities. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates year over year favorably impacted our revenue by $4.0 million, or 2.5%, during the fourth quarter of 2020. Our year-over-year Organic Revenue Growth, which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, was a decrease of 10.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020 (see “Organic Revenue Growth” in the non-GAAP reconciliation below).

In the fourth quarter of 2020, GAAP operating income was $17.1 million, compared to $13.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP net income was $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.26 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.53 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.55 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with 35.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $46.6 million, compared to $35.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year

For the full year 2020, Novanta generated GAAP revenue of $590.6 million, a decrease of $35.5 million, or 5.7%, versus the full year 2019. The Company’s acquisition activities resulted in an increase in revenue of $8.4 million, or 1.3%. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates year over year favorably impacted our revenue by $3.7 million, or 0.6%, in 2020. Our year-over-year Organic Revenue Growth, which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, was a decrease of 7.6% for the full year 2020 (see “Organic Revenue Growth” in the non-GAAP reconciliation below).

For the full year 2020, GAAP operating income was $55.9 million, compared to $55.3 million for 2019. GAAP net income was $44.5 million for the full year 2020, compared to $40.8 million for 2019. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.25 for the full year 2020, compared to $1.15 for 2019.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.95 for the full year 2020, compared to $2.14 for 2019. The diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the full year 2020 was 35.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $121.0 million for the full year 2020, compared to $120.7 million for 2019.

Operating cash flow for the full year 2020 was $140.2 million. The Company completed 2020 with approximately $200.4 million of total debt and $125.1 million of total cash. Net Debt, as defined in the non-GAAP reconciliation below, was $79.8 million.

Financial Outlook

“We are encouraged by the increase in demand we are seeing across a number of applications, particularly in our advanced industrial markets. We expect to launch a record number of new products in 2021, double the number released in 2020, and we believe these will contribute to our growth trajectory this year,” said Matthijs Glastra.

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $155 million to $157 million. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $27 million to $29 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.39.

Novanta provides earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide earnings guidance on a GAAP basis, with the exception of GAAP revenue guidance. A reconciliation of the Company’s forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including future changes in the fair value of contingent considerations; significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits); divestiture and related expenses; acquisition and related expenses; impact of purchase price allocations for recently completed acquisitions; gains and losses from sale of real estate assets; costs related to product line closures; intangible asset impairment charges and related asset write-offs; future restructuring expenses; foreign exchange gains/(losses); benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits; and other charges reflected in the Company’s reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on past experience, could be material. For additional information regarding Novanta’s non-GAAP financial measures, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income and Operating Margin, Adjusted Income before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income, and Net Debt.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and supplementary information to investors regarding the operating performance of the Company. It is management’s belief that these non-GAAP financial measures would be particularly useful to investors because of the significant changes that have occurred outside of the Company’s day-to-day business in accordance with the execution of the Company’s strategy. This strategy includes streamlining the Company’s existing operations through site and functional consolidations, strategic divestitures and product line closures, expanding the Company’s business through significant internal investments, and broadening the Company’s product and service offerings through acquisition of innovative and complementary technologies and solutions. The financial impact of certain elements of these activities, particularly acquisitions, divestitures, and site and functional restructurings, is often large relative to the Company’s overall financial performance and can adversely affect the comparability of its operating results and investors’ ability to analyze the business from period to period.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA, Organic Revenue Growth and Adjusted Gross Margin are used by management to evaluate operating performance, communicate financial results to the Board of Directors, benchmark results against historical performance and the performance of peers, and evaluate investment opportunities, including acquisitions and divestitures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Organic Revenue Growth and Adjusted Gross Margins are used to determine bonus payments for senior management and employees. The Company also uses Adjusted Diluted EPS as a measurement for performance-based restricted stock units issued to certain executives. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide greater transparency and insight into management’s method of analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company’s reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company’s financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial performance and financial position, including our financial outlook for the first quarter 2021; expectations regarding market conditions; statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; expectations regarding product launches; and other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on our customers’ businesses and level of business activities; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and other events outside our control; our significant dependence upon our customers’ capital expenditures, which are subject to cyclical market fluctuations; our dependence upon our ability to respond to fluctuations in product demand; our ability to continually innovate and successfully commercialize our innovations; failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; customer order timing and other similar factors beyond our control; disruptions or breaches in security of our information technology systems; our failure to comply with data privacy regulations; changes in interest rates, credit ratings or foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with our operations in foreign countries; our increased use of outsourcing in foreign countries; risks associated with increased outsourcing of components manufacturing; our exposure to increased tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on our products; negative effects on global economic conditions, financial markets and our business as a result of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union; violations of our intellectual property rights and our ability to protect our intellectual property against infringement by third parties; risk of losing our competitive advantage; our failure to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions into our business; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our restructuring and realignment activities and disruptions to our operations as a result of consolidation of our operations; product defects or problems integrating our products with other vendors’ products; disruptions in the supply of certain key components or other goods from our suppliers; our failure to accurately forecast component and raw material requirements leading to excess inventories or delays in the delivery of our products; production difficulties and product delivery delays or disruptions; our exposure to medical device regulations, which may impede or hinder the approval or sale of our products and, in some cases, may ultimately result in an inability to obtain approval of certain products or may result in the recall or seizure of previously approved products; potential penalties for violating foreign, U.S. federal, and state healthcare laws and regulations; impact of healthcare industry cost containment and healthcare reform measures; changes in governmental regulations affecting our business or products; our compliance, or failure to comply, with environmental regulations; our failure to implement new information technology systems and software successfully; our failure to realize the full value of our intangible assets; our exposure to the credit risk of some of our customers and in weakened markets; our reliance on third party distribution channels; being subject to U.S. federal income taxation even though we are a non-U.S. corporation; changes in tax laws, and fluctuations in our effective tax rates; any need for additional capital to adequately respond to business challenges or opportunities and repay or refinance our existing indebtedness, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; our existing indebtedness limiting our ability to engage in certain activities; volatility in the market price for our common shares; and our failure to maintain appropriate internal controls in the future.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect the Company’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision, and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT.”

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars or shares, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 147,498 $ 159,702 $ 590,623 $ 626,099 Cost of revenue 85,233 93,742 346,106 364,014 Gross profit 62,265 65,960 244,517 262,085 Operating expenses: Research and development and engineering 15,991 14,769 60,996 55,965 Selling, general and administrative 27,402 29,430 109,853 118,407 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3,582 4,117 13,970 15,857 Restructuring and acquisition related costs (1,781 ) 4,661 3,810 16,574 Total operating expenses 45,194 52,977 188,629 206,803 Operating income 17,071 12,983 55,888 55,282 Interest income (expense), net (1,487 ) (2,136 ) (6,564 ) (8,493 ) Foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), net (778 ) (1,235 ) (942 ) (780 ) Other income (expense), net (26 ) (57 ) 21 (243 ) Income before income taxes 14,780 9,555 48,403 45,766 Income tax provision 2,124 338 3,882 4,993 Net income $ 12,656 $ 9,217 $ 44,521 $ 40,773 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.26 $ 1.27 $ 1.16 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 1.25 $ 1.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 35,145 35,079 35,144 35,030 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 35,787 35,611 35,654 35,546

NOVANTA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,054 $ 78,944 Accounts receivable, net 75,054 91,078 Inventories 92,737 116,618 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,328 17,872 Total current assets 304,173 304,512 Property, plant and equipment, net 78,676 77,556 Operating lease assets 34,444 35,180 Intangible assets, net 148,521 166,175 Goodwill 285,980 274,710 Other assets 13,385 11,603 Total assets $ 865,179 $ 869,736 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,508 $ 5,031 Accounts payable 42,966 52,585 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,755 77,230 Total current liabilities 114,229 134,846 Long-term debt 194,927 215,334 Operating lease liabilities 32,802 34,108 Other long-term liabilities 46,412 68,276 Total liabilities 388,370 452,564 Stockholders’ Equity: Total stockholders’ equity 476,809 417,172 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 865,179 $ 869,736

NOVANTA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 12,656 $ 9,217 $ 44,521 $ 40,773 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,930 10,326 38,293 38,280 Share-based compensation 7,047 1,992 23,119 9,340 Deferred income taxes (658 ) (1,156 ) (4,113 ) (4,332 ) Other non-cash items (5,285 ) 2,580 (1,120 ) 6,628 Changes in assets and liabilities which provided/(used) cash, excluding effects from business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 8,371 8,547 18,026 (3,600 ) Inventories 10,165 347 22,102 (7,397 ) Other operating assets and liabilities 4,327 3,552 (589 ) (16,444 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 46,553 35,405 140,239 63,248 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and working capital adjustments — — — (53,143 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,360 ) (2,792 ) (10,524 ) (10,743 ) Other investing activities — — (2,632 ) 42 Net cash used in investing activities (3,360 ) (2,792 ) (13,156 ) (63,844 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities — — — 66,792 Repayments under term loan and revolving credit facilities (1,374 ) (9,926 ) (35,391 ) (50,694 ) Repurchases of common shares — (3,316 ) (5,500 ) (10,000 ) Payments of deferred and escrowed purchase price related to acquisitions (25,249 ) — (31,021 ) - Other financing activities (539 ) (3,072 ) (12,445 ) (10,033 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,162 ) (16,314 ) (84,357 ) (3,935 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,393 1,240 3,384 1,432 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,424 17,539 46,110 (3,099 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 106,630 61,405 78,944 82,043 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 125,054 $ 78,944 $ 125,054 $ 78,944

NOVANTA INC.

Revenue by Reportable Segment

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Photonics $ 50,276 $ 58,376 $ 199,613 $ 230,457 Vision 63,603 69,653 261,650 271,407 Precision Motion 33,619 31,673 129,360 124,235 Total $ 147,498 $ 159,702 $ 590,623 $ 626,099

NOVANTA INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited) Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin by Reportable Segment (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Photonics Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 23,335 $ 25,934 $ 89,060 $ 105,845 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 46.4 % 44.4 % 44.6 % 45.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 788 949 3,058 2,929 Acquisition fair value adjustments — 562 188 935 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 24,123 $ 27,445 $ 92,306 $ 109,709 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 48.0 % 47.0 % 46.2 % 47.6 % Vision Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 24,591 $ 27,122 $ 100,267 $ 105,228 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 38.7 % 38.9 % 38.3 % 38.8 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,633 1,794 6,399 6,609 Acquisition fair value adjustments — — — 240 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 26,224 $ 28,916 $ 106,666 $ 112,077 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 41.2 % 41.5 % 40.8 % 41.3 % Precision Motion Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 15,526 $ 13,542 $ 58,279 $ 53,326 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 46.2 % 42.8 % 45.1 % 42.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 432 291 1,666 1,050 Acquisition fair value adjustments — — — 95 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 15,958 $ 13,833 $ 59,945 $ 54,471 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 47.5 % 43.7 % 46.3 % 43.8 % Unallocated Corporate and Shared Services Gross Profit (GAAP) $ (1,187 ) $ (638 ) $ (3,089 ) $ (2,314 ) Amortization of intangible assets — — — — Acquisition fair value adjustments — — — — Employee COVID-19 testing costs 275 — 275 — Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ (912 ) $ (638 ) $ (2,814 ) $ (2,314 ) Novanta Inc. Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 62,265 $ 65,960 $ 244,517 $ 262,085 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 42.2 % 41.3 % 41.4 % 41.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,853 3,034 11,123 10,588 Acquisition fair value adjustments — 562 188 1,270 Employee COVID-19 testing costs 275 — 275 — Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 65,393 $ 69,556 $ 256,103 $ 273,943 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 44.3 % 43.6 % 43.4 % 43.8 %

NOVANTA INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Operating income Operating Margin Income before Income Taxes Income Tax Provision Effective Tax Rate Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP results $ 17,071 11.6 % $ 14,780 $ 2,124 14.4 % $ 12,656 $ 0.35 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 6,435 4.3 % 6,435 Restructuring costs 2,050 1.4 % 2,050 Acquisition related costs (3,831 ) -2.6 % (3,831 ) Employee COVID-19 testing costs 275 0.2 % 275 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net 778 Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 176 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (653 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 4,929 3.3 % 5,707 (477 ) 6,184 0.18 Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 22,000 14.9 % $ 20,487 $ 1,647 8.0 % $ 18,840 $ 0.53 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 35,787

NOVANTA INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Operating income Operating Margin Income before Income Taxes Income Tax Provision Effective Tax Rate Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP results $ 12,983 8.1 % $ 9,555 $ 338 3.5 % $ 9,217 $ 0.26 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 7,151 4.5 % 7,151 Restructuring costs 3,804 2.4 % 3,804 Acquisition related costs 857 0.5 % 857 Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments 562 0.4 % 562 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net 1,235 Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 2,797 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 609 Total non-GAAP adjustments 12,374 7.8 % 13,609 3,406 10,203 0.29 Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 25,357 15.9 % $ 23,164 $ 3,744 16.2 % $ 19,420 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 35,611

NOVANTA INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP):

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Operating income Operating Margin Income before Income Taxes Income Tax Provision Effective Tax Rate Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP results $ 55,888 9.5 % $ 48,403 $ 3,882 8.0 % $ 44,521 $ 1.25 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 25,093 4.2 % 25,093 Restructuring costs 4,477 0.8 % 4,477 Acquisition related costs (667 ) -0.1 % (667 ) Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments 188 0.0 % 188 Employee COVID-19 testing costs 275 0.0 % 275 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net 942 Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 5,482 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (35) Total non-GAAP adjustments 29,366 4.9 % 30,308 5,447 24,861 0.70 Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 85,254 14.4 % $ 78,711 $ 9,329 11.9 % $ 69,382 $ 1.95 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 35,654

NOVANTA INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP):

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Operating income Operating Margin Income before Income Taxes Income Tax Provision Effective Tax Rate Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP results $ 55,282 8.8 % $ 45,766 $ 4,993 10.9 % $ 40,773 $ 1.15 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 26,445 4.2 % 26,445 Restructuring costs 8,640 1.4 % 8,640 Acquisition related costs 7,934 1.3 % 7,934 Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments 1,270 0.2 % 1,270 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net 780 Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 8,950 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 805 Total non-GAAP adjustments 44,289 7.1 % 45,069 9,755 35,314 0.99 Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 99,571 15.9 % $ 90,835 $ 14,748 16.2 % $ 76,087 $ 2.14 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 35,546

NOVANTA INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (GAAP) $ 12,656 $ 9,217 $ 44,521 $ 40,773 Net Income Margin 8.6 % 5.8 % 7.5 % 6.5 % Interest (income) expense, net 1,487 2,136 6,564 8,493 Income tax provision 2,124 338 3,882 4,993 Depreciation and amortization 9,930 10,326 38,293 38,280 Share-based compensation 6,921 1,992 22,535 9,340 Restructuring and acquisition related costs (1,781 ) 4,661 3,810 16,574 Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments - 562 188 1,270 Employee COVID-19 testing costs 275 — 275 — Other non-operating income (expense), net 804 1,292 921 1,023 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 32,416 $ 30,524 $ 120,989 $ 120,746 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 22.0 % 19.1 % 20.5 % 19.3 %

Organic Revenue Growth (Non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2019 Reported Revenue Growth/(Decline) (GAAP) (7.6 )% (5.7 )% Less: Change attributable to acquisitions (— )% 1.3 % Plus: Change due to foreign currency (2.5 )% (0.6 )% Organic Revenue Growth/(Decline) (Non-GAAP) (10.1 )% (7.6 )%

Net Debt (Non-GAAP):

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Total Debt (GAAP) $ 200,435 $ 220,365 Plus: Deferred financing costs 4,405 4,187 Gross Debt 204,840 224,552 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (125,054 ) (78,944 ) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 79,786 $ 145,608

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 46,553 $ 35,405 $ 140,239 $ 63,248 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,360 ) (2,792 ) (10,524 ) (10,743 ) Plus: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - - - 42 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 43,193 $ 32,613 $ 129,715 $ 52,547 Net Income (GAAP) $ 12,656 $ 9,217 $ 44,521 $ 40,773 Cash Provided by Operating Activities as a Percentage of Net Income 368 % 384 % 315 % 155 % Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income 341 % 354 % 291 % 129 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Revenue Growth

The Company defines the term “organic revenue” as revenue excluding the impact from business acquisitions, divestitures, product line discontinuations, and the effect of foreign currency translation. The Company uses the related term “organic revenue growth” to refer to the financial performance metric of comparing current period organic revenue with the reported revenue of the corresponding period in the prior year. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with our GAAP financial measures, allows the Company and its investors to better measure the Company’s performance and evaluate long-term performance trends. Organic revenue growth also facilitates easier comparisons of the Company’s performance with prior and future periods and relative comparisons to its peers. The Company excludes the effect of foreign currency translation from these measures because foreign currency translation is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. The Company excludes the effect of acquisitions and divestitures because these activities can vary dramatically between reporting periods and between the Company and its peers, which the Company believes makes comparisons of long-term performance trends difficult for management and investors. Organic Revenue Growth is also used as a performance metric to determine bonus payments for senior management and employees.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

The calculation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is displayed in the tables above. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions because: (1) the amounts are non-cash; (2) the Company cannot influence the timing and amount of future expense recognition; and (3) excluding such expenses provides investors and management better visibility into the underlying trend and performance of our businesses. Additionally, the Company excluded costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing as these costs are unique to the current pandemic and are expected to have a significant impact on our operating results.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

The calculation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin is displayed in the tables above. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions because: (1) the amounts are non-cash; (2) the Company cannot influence the timing and amount of future expense recognition; and (3) excluding such expenses provides investors and management better visibility into the underlying trend and performance of our businesses. The Company excluded costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing for the reasons described for Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin above. The Company also excluded restructuring, acquisition, and related costs due to the significant changes that have occurred outside of the Company’s day-to-day business for the reasons described above in the introductory paragraphs of the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

The calculation of Adjusted Income before Income Taxes is displayed in the tables above. The calculation of Adjusted Income before Income Taxes excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing, and restructuring, acquisition, and related costs for the reasons described for Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin above. The Company also excluded foreign exchange transaction gains (losses) from the calculation of Adjusted Income before Income Taxes as the Company cannot fully influence the timing and amount of foreign exchange transaction gains (losses).

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate

The Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate are calculated based on the Adjusted Income before Income Taxes by jurisdiction and the applicable tax rates currently in effect for the respective jurisdictions. In addition, the Company excluded significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances, benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits, effects of changes in tax laws, effects of acquisition related tax planning actions on the Company’s effective tax rate, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments discussed above.

Adjusted Net Income

The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is displayed in the tables above. Because income before income taxes is included in determining Net Income, the calculation of Adjusted Net Income also excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing, restructuring, acquisition, and related costs, and foreign exchange transaction gains (losses). In addition, the Company excluded significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances, benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits, effects of changes in tax laws, effects of acquisition related tax planning actions on the Company’s effective tax rate, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments discussed above.

Adjusted Diluted EPS

The calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS is displayed in the tables above. Because Net Income is used in the diluted EPS calculation, the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing, restructuring, acquisition, and related costs, foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances, benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits, effects of changes in tax laws, effects of acquisition related tax planning actions on the Company’s effective tax rate, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the reasons described above for Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as the income before deducting interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, costs directly related to employee COVID-19 testing, restructuring, acquisition, and related costs, acquisition fair value adjustments, other non-operating income (expense) items, including foreign exchange transaction gains (losses) and net periodic pension costs of the Company’s frozen U.K. defined benefit pension plan for the reasons described above in the introductory paragraphs of the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments in this presentation.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Consolidated Net Income

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment and plus cash proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income is defined as Free Cash Flow divided by Net Income. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of the Company’s liquidity as well as its ability to service its outstanding debt and to fund future growth.

Net Debt

The Company defines Net Debt as its total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet plus unamortized deferred financing costs and less its cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period presented. Management uses Net Debt to monitor the Company’s outstanding debt obligations that could not be satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand.

