 

Frost & Sullivan Reveals Virtual Care's Enormous Potential in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 13:02  |  45   |   |   

The US virtual care market is expected to witness more than a seven-and-a-half-fold growth by 2025, with a CAGR of 40.4%

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, COVID-19 Pandemic Ignites Enthusiasm for Virtual Care, finds that virtual care is the next growth opportunity across the healthcare space. Requirements to ensure social distancing have transformed virtual care from an essential innovation to a must-have model. Although at a nascent stage, the United States' virtual care market is expected to achieve significant growth by 2025, reflected in an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4%.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445791/Virtual_Health_Telehealth_Telemedicine.jpg

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/5c8

"The largest component of the virtual care market involves the use of telehealth and telemedicine. However, the concept of virtual care presents opportunities that extend beyond telehealth and telemedicine and can improve the management of patients across all healthcare segments," said Victor Camlek, Healthcare & Life Sciences Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Virtual care platforms can provide an improved level of efficiency in workflow processes such as test scheduling, results notification, and follow-up patient care management that will be required in the next generation  of healthcare well beyond the pandemic."

Camlek added: "This view of full-scale virtual care offers the ability to manage the clinical and operational processes that include electronic health records (EHRs), healthcare workflow, patient relationship management, and many basic functions such as billing and scheduling. Further, it provides a strong return on investment (ROI) for providers and patients based on its ability to save time and utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to enable innovative systems far beyond the simple functions that can be applied today."

The virtual care space presents tremendous growth prospects for its market participants, including:

  • Expanded ways to utilize patient-generated health data: This new volume of valuable data will be accompanied by advances in data analytics, new solutions for clinical decision support, and the evolving use case for population health management (PHM).
  • The use of technology to manage the increasing prevalence of behavioral health issues that have been reported since the onset of the global pandemic: Virtual care's benefits are visible as beleaguered mental health professionals seek to remotely manage pandemic-related spikes in conditions such as depression, stress, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and suicidal thoughts.
  • Opportunities to ensure dynamic security standards across all elements of virtual care platforms: They must be designed to instill confidence among healthcare stakeholders that the threat to the anticipated surge in online health data can be protected.
  • Creation of an end-to-end virtual care solution that fulfills and exceeds the essential capabilities and components of traditional in-person healthcare services: There is a need to increase knowledge among all healthcare stakeholders about the functionality and workflow-related potential of virtual care.
  • Development of a virtual care implementation strategy defining the program and benefits offered: Healthcare providers of virtual care solutions must revitalize their infrastructure to manage the supply chain and logistics for their customers with 24/7 support to enable a complete and rewarding virtual care experience. 

COVID-19 Pandemic Ignites Enthusiasm for Virtual Care is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

COVID-19 Pandemic Ignites Enthusiasm for Virtual Care
 K537

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
P: +1 210 348 10 12
E: mariana.fernandez@frost.com 
http://ww2.frost.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan Reveals Virtual Care's Enormous Potential in the United States The US virtual care market is expected to witness more than a seven-and-a-half-fold growth by 2025, with a CAGR of 40.4% SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, COVID-19 Pandemic Ignites Enthusiasm for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $20.24 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
How Haven Homes Is Championing affordable luxury properties in Nigeria - MD Tayo Sonuga
GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development
Shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods