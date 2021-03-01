Microencapsulation Market to Reach $17.31 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Microencapsulation Market by Coating Material (Polysaccharides, Proteins), Technology [Physico-Mechanical (Spray Drying, Coextrusion); Physico-Chemical; Chemical], Application (Pharmaceutical, Food), Core Material, and Core Form - Global Forecast to 2027" published by Meticulous Research, the microencapsulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $17.31 billion by 2027.

Microencapsulation is a complex technique that involves the creation of shells, whether natural or synthetic, where particles of active ingredients and fragrances are stored and remain protected from the environment. Many products contain active substances that require encapsulation for increased stability. Microencapsulation acts as an important tool for pharmaceutical, food, and home and personal care, among other industries, enabling protection and controlled release of several active agents.

The growth of the microencapsulation market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for pharmaceutical and agrochemical products, rising demand for functional food products, strong growth in the cosmetic industry, growing demand for microencapsulated fragrances due to their wide applications across the home care and personal care industries, and rising R&D investment for improving process efficiency. However, the high production cost of some microencapsulation processes and stringent regulatory requirements are the key factors expected to restrain the future growth of this market.

The microencapsulation market has been segmented into core material [pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs; food, feed, and nutraceuticals (vitamins and minerals, enzymes, organic acids, prebiotics and probiotics, sweeteners, flavors and colors, amino acids and proteins, essential oils, other core materials); fragrances; agriculture inputs; phase change material; and other core material]; core form (liquid, solid, gas); coating material (polysaccharides, polymers, proteins, lipids & waxes, gums & resins, and others); technology/method [physico-mechanical methods (spray drying, fluidized bed spray coating, coextrusion, spray chilling or congealing, other physico-mechanical methods); physico-chemical methods (coacervation or phase separation methods and other physico-chemical methods); chemical methods (in-situ polymerization and interfacial polymerization); and other microencapsulation methods]; application/industrial sector (pharmaceutical, home and personal care, food, feed, and nutraceuticals, agrochemical and others); and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.