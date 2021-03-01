 

International companies wanted Bosch Innovation Consulting and Stryber launch the Venture Beyond innovation program

Companies from around the world can apply now and benefit from experience in validating and building business models

MUNICH, STUTTGART, Germany and SINGAPORE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Innovation Consulting, part of the Bosch Group, and Stryber AG, the largest independent corporate venture builder in DACH, are launching their global Venture Beyond program. Both companies aim to let other companies worldwide benefit from their extensive experience and method in validating and building business models. The program will take place twice a year, with each round lasting six months. Interested companies can apply now via https://goventurebeyond.com/. The first round will begin in April 2021 with a limited number of people and companies, and the second round will start in July 2021. Due to COVID 19, Venture Beyond will initially take place remotely and then move to a blend of online and offline programs. Mid-tier companies and corporations with internal innovation teams will be targeted, and the costs will be handled individually by the participants according to their needs.

Venture Beyond helps teams look outside their organization and complements them with cross-sector collective know-how and practical entrepreneurial resources. This integrated approach is different than traditional incubation or acceleration programs and will empower companies to successfully seize new growth opportunities and launch new businesses.

Stryber has mapped out, built, launched, and grown new business units and ventures with a number of industry-leading companies. The Pan-European firm headed by serial entrepreneurs brings the execution capacity and VC mindset to set up the guardrails and incentives that lead to successful outcomes. Bosch Innovation Consulting, on the other hand, is one of the most successful examples of sustainable corporate innovation at scale. It combines the expertise, resources, and performance of one of the world's leading organizations with a successful track record of applying corporate innovation inside a truly global corporation.

"Our daily interactions with executives have shown us that many companies not only see the need to innovate and create new businesses, but they also recognize how extremely challenging it is to extract real value from those businesses," said Jan Sedlacek, Co-Founder of Stryber. "We are making our systematic approach available to entrepreneurial-minded innovation teams through Venture Beyond. This program enables corporate teams to shorten their learning curve through knowledge transfer from innovation leaders, test and explore new business models, and significantly accelerate their innovation journey."

