BiomX to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical-stage company developing both natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Event: Chardan’s 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

Time: 10:45 AM EST

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Time: On-demand beginning at 7:00 AM EST

Live webcasts from the Chardan and H.C. Wainwright presentations will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the events, the webcasts will be archived on the BiomX website.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Additional information is available at www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005072/en/