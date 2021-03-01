Advanced Drainage Systems Releases Next-Generation Inserta Tee OneFit for Contractors Seeking a Proven, Versatile and Reliable Compression-Based Service Connection

Backed by decades of successful implementations and the approval of engineers and municipalities across the country, the Inserta Tee offers contractors a high-quality, cost-effective and easy-to-install compression fitting that performs better than fabricated and molded alternatives. Common uses of the Inserta Tee OneFit include roof drain leaders, structures, catch drain basins, storm sewers, wet wells and irrigation.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS ) , a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced the release of its next-generation Inserta Tee lateral service connection – the Inserta Tee OneFit . The versatile product fits any mainline pipe type 10 inches (250 mm) and larger used in hundreds of applications.

Brian King, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Product Management and Sustainability, Advanced Drainage Systems, said, “The pipe fitting shouldn’t be complicated and compression fittings continue to provide the greatest opportunity for watertight performance. The Inserta Tee OneFit is designed for contractors to easily carry on their trucks as it can adjust to fit most project size requirements. The flexible design also means that it can reduce SKUs by nearly 80 percent in many instances for distributors.”

Advanced Drainage Systems provides various levels of product marketing and training support for contractors using and distributors carrying the Inserta Tee OneFit. Local product specialists will be on-site as necessary to ensure seamless and friction-less installation.

The Inserta Tee OneFit is available nationwide at leading waterworks distributors. Additional information can be found at ADSOneFit.com.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of 63 manufacturing plants and 32 distribution centers. To learn more about the ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.ads-pipe.com.

