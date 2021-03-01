 

EVERTEC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights and Recent Highlights

  • Revenue increased 6% to $134.2 million
  • GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $32.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $63.9 million
  • Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.59, or a 23% increase
  • Launched Santander Chile and Citibanamex products
  • Expanding in Mexico with Mercado Libre

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue grew 5% to $510.6 million
  • GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $104.4 million, or $1.43 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $240.5 million
  • Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.07, or a 6% increase
  • $21.7 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated “Despite the pandemic, we achieved record results for 2020 and delivered on significant key product implementations in Latin America for Santander Chile, Citibanamex and more recently with Mercado Libre in Mexico. We also benefited from increases in our ATH Movil and ATH Movil Business as consumers embraced a transition to digital transactions.

Schuessler continued, "Looking to 2021, we expect trends with consumers, merchants and banks to drive further digitized commerce. These industry tailwinds combined with our continued focus on innovation and market expansion in Latin America, will fuel our growth both this year and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $134.2 million, an increase of 6%, compared with $127.2 million in the prior year. Revenue increase in the quarter primarily reflects sales volume growth driven by higher average ticket in our Merchant Acquiring segment, increased transaction volumes from ATH Movil and ATH Movil Business as well as the completion of several projects in both Puerto Rico and Latin America.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $32.3 million, an increase of 29% or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $25.0 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $63.9 million, an increase of 16% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) increased approximately 410 basis points to 47.6% compared with 43.5% in the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily driven by revenue growth and the positive impact of foreign currency exchange as compared to a negative foreign currency impact in the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $42.8 million, an increase of 23% compared with $34.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.59, an increase of 23% compared with $0.48 in the prior year. The results included the impact of higher operating depreciation offset by lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate in the quarter.

Full Year 2020 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $510.6 million, an increase of 5% compared with $487.4 million in the prior year. The increase in revenue reflects higher sales volume driven by higher average ticket in our merchant acquiring business, higher ATH Movil and ATH Movil Business transactions, partially offset by lower POS and ATM transactions, coupled with the impact of $4.4 million of revenue recognized in connection with services to the Puerto Rico Department of Education as well as increases in revenue from COVID-19 specific services.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the year ended December 31, 2020, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $104.4 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared with $103.5 million or $1.41 per diluted share in the prior year. The increase reflects revenue growth, partially offset by higher operating expenses and increases in depreciation and amortization related to higher capital expenditures in the prior year as well as key projects that went to production this year and last year.

Adjusted EBITDA. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $240.5 million, an increase of 6% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 70 basis points to 47.1% compared with 46.4% in the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily driven by revenue growth and the positive impact of foreign currency exchange.

Adjusted Net Income. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $151.4 million, an increase of 5% compared with $143.7 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.07, an increase of 6% compared with $1.96 in the prior year and includes the impact of a higher effective tax rate and higher operating depreciation and amortization partially offset by lower cash interest.

Share Repurchase

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares, with total repurchases year-to-date of 336 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price of $21.73 per share for a total of $7.3 million. As previously announced on December 17, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved an increase in the share repurchase program, therefore as of December 31, 2020, a total of approximately $100 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program.

2021 Outlook

The Company financial outlook for 2021 is as follows:

  • Total consolidated revenue between $533 million and $544 million representing growth of 4% to 7%
  • Adjusted earnings per common share between $2.15 to $2.23 representing a growth range of 4% to 8% as compared to $2.07 in 2020
  • Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $50 million
  • Effective tax rate of approximately 13%

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 10152020. The replay will be available through Monday, March 8, 2021. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this release material are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share and are defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company's segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. In addition, the Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the senior secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the senior secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company's overall profitability because the Company believe better reflects the Company's comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of Apollo Global Management LLC’s acquisition of a 51% indirect ownership in EVERTEC Group (the "Merger"). In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them. Further, the Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future operating results will not be affected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EVERTEC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular for a significant portion of revenue and to grow the Company's merchant acquiring business; the Company's ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including the Company's Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Popular, and any significant concessions the Company may have to grant to Popular with respect to pricing or other key terms in anticipation of the negotiation of the extension of the MSA, both in respect of the current term and any extension of the MSA; a potential government shutdown; a continuation of the Government of Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis; the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management procedures; dependence on the Company's processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent-payment-detection systems, and the risk that the Company's systems may experience breakdowns or fail to prevent security breaches, confidential data theft or fraudulent transfers; our ability to develop, install and adopt new technology; impairments to the Company’s amortizable intangible assets and goodwill; a decreased client base due to consolidations in the banking and financial-services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which the Company may also be liable; a decline in the market for the Company’s services due to increased competition, changes in consumer spending or payment preferences; the continuing market position of the ATH network; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations and debit networks; regulatory limitations on the Company’s activities, including the potential need to seek regulatory approval to consummate transactions, due to the Company’s relationship with Popular and the Company’s role as a service provider to financial institutions and the Company’s potential inability to obtain such approval on a timely basis or at all; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in international, legal, tax, political, administrative or economic conditions; the Company’s ability to comply with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico; operating an international business in multiple regions with potential political and economic instability; operating an international business in countries and with counterparties that increase the Company’s compliance risks and puts the Company at risk of violating U.S. sanctions laws; the Company’s ability to execute the Company’s expansion and acquisition strategies; the Company’s ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; evolving industry standards; the Company’s high level of indebtedness and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s indebtedness and to generate future profits and the impact of natural disasters or catastrophic events in the countries in which the Company operates.

Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company and its businesses generally. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless the Company is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 1: Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

 

 

 

Quarter ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

$

134,202

 

 

$

127,186

 

 

$

510,588

 

 

$

487,374

 

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
shown below

 

57,970

 

 

58,881

 

 

226,870

 

 

213,379

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

19,280

 

 

16,056

 

 

70,808

 

 

61,411

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

17,757

 

 

17,642

 

 

71,518

 

 

68,082

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

95,007

 

 

92,579

 

 

369,196

 

 

342,872

 

Income from operations

 

39,195

 

 

34,607

 

 

141,392

 

 

144,502

 

Non-operating income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

337

 

 

353

 

 

1,502

 

 

1,217

 

Interest expense

 

(6,245)

 

 

(6,620)

 

 

(25,074)

 

 

(28,811)

 

Earnings of equity method investment

 

403

 

 

210

 

 

1,136

 

 

936

 

Other (expense) income

 

2,131

 

 

(550)

 

 

4,897

 

 

(1,169)

 

Total non-operating expenses

 

(3,374)

 

 

(6,607)

 

 

(17,539)

 

 

(27,827)

 

Income before income taxes

 

35,821

 

 

28,000

 

 

123,853

 

 

116,675

 

Income tax expense

 

3,451

 

 

2,957

 

 

19,002

 

 

12,975

 

Net income

 

32,370

 

 

25,043

 

 

104,851

 

 

103,700

 

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

92

 

 

30

 

 

415

 

 

231

 

Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders

 

32,278

 

 

25,013

 

 

104,436

 

 

103,469

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

2,513

 

 

1,040

 

 

(7,970)

 

 

4,754

 

Gain (loss) on cash flow hedge

 

1,619

 

 

2,045

 

 

(10,275)

 

 

(10,974)

 

Total comprehensive income

 

$

36,410

 

 

$

28,098

 

 

$

86,191

 

 

$

97,249

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

1.45

 

 

$

1.44

 

Diluted

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

1.43

 

 

$

1.41

 

Shares used in computing net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

72,012,156

 

 

71,955,667

 

 

71,943,965

 

 

72,099,755

 

Diluted

 

73,151,720

 

 

73,305,009

 

 

73,051,205

 

 

73,475,763

 

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 2: Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

202,649

 

 

$

111,030

 

Restricted cash

 

18,456

 

 

20,091

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

95,727

 

 

106,812

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

42,214

 

 

38,085

 

Total current assets

 

359,046

 

 

276,018

 

Investment in equity investee

 

12,835

 

 

12,288

 

Property and equipment, net

 

43,538

 

 

43,791

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

27,538

 

 

29,979

 

Goodwill

 

397,670

 

 

399,487

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

219,909

 

 

241,937

 

Deferred tax asset

 

5,730

 

 

2,131

 

Net investment in lease

 

301

 

 

722

 

Other long-term assets

 

6,012

 

 

5,323

 

Total assets

 

$

1,072,579

 

 

$

1,011,676

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

$

58,033

 

 

$

58,160

 

Accounts payable

 

43,348

 

 

39,165

 

Unearned income

 

24,958

 

 

20,668

 

Income tax payable

 

6,573

 

 

6,298

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

14,250

 

 

14,250

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

5,830

 

 

5,773

 

Total current liabilities

 

152,992

 

 

144,314

 

Long-term debt

 

481,041

 

 

510,947

 

Deferred tax liability

 

2,748

 

 

4,261

 

Unearned income - long term

 

31,336

 

 

28,437

 

Operating lease liability - long-term

 

22,402

 

 

24,679

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

39,631

 

 

27,415

 

Total liabilities

 

730,150

 

 

740,053

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 22)

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 72,137,678
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - 72,000,261)

 

721

 

 

720

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

5,340

 

 

 

Accumulated earnings

 

379,934

 

 

296,476

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

(48,254)

 

 

(30,009)

 

Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

337,741

 

 

267,187

 

Non-controlling interest

 

4,688

 

 

4,436

 

Total equity

 

342,429

 

 

271,623

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,072,579

 

 

$

1,011,676

 

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 3: Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

Years ended December 31,

(In thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

104,851

 

 

$

103,700

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

71,518

 

 

68,082

 

Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount

 

1,987

 

 

2,988

 

Operating lease amortization

 

5,877

 

 

6,161

 

Provision for doubtful accounts and sundry losses

 

1,726

 

 

3,939

 

Deferred tax benefit

 

(3,905)

 

 

(6,391)

 

Share-based compensation

 

14,253

 

 

13,570

 

Loss on disposition of property and equipment and other intangibles

 

807

 

 

893

 

Earnings of equity method investment

 

(1,136)

 

 

(936)

 

Dividend received from equity method investment

 

 

 

485

 

(Increase) decrease in assets:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

8,397

 

 

(7,851)

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(4,158)

 

 

(8,770)

 

Other long-term assets

 

(611)

 

 

(1,750)

 

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(4,032)

 

 

(215)

 

Income tax payable

 

195

 

 

(596)

 

Unearned income

 

6,891

 

 

11,504

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(5,936)

 

 

(6,055)

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

2,365

 

 

1,191

 

Total adjustments

 

94,238

 

 

76,249

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

199,089

 

 

179,949

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Additions to software

 

(31,558)

 

 

(36,871)

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

(5,585)

 

Property and equipment acquired

 

(17,082)

 

 

(23,002)

 

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

6

 

 

111

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(48,634)

 

 

(65,347)

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Repayments of borrowings for purchase of equipment and software

 

(1,553)

 

 

(886)

 

Dividends paid

 

(14,382)

 

 

(14,420)

 

Withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation

 

(8,134)

 

 

(8,849)

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(7,300)

 

 

(31,822)

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

(31,248)

 

 

(14,250)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(62,617)

 

 

(70,227)

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

2,146

 

 

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

89,984

 

 

44,375

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

 

131,121

 

 

86,746

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

 

$

221,105

 

 

$

131,121

 

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 4: Unaudited Segment Information

 

 

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

(In thousands)

Payment
Services -
Puerto Rico &
Caribbean

 

Payment
Services -
Latin America

 

Merchant
Acquiring, net

 

Business
Solutions

 

Corporate and
Other (1)

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

34,139

 

 

$

21,963

 

 

$

29,257

 

 

$

60,510

 

 

$

(11,667)

 

 

$

134,202

 

Operating costs and expenses

19,064

 

 

19,148

 

 

15,584

 

 

35,545

 

 

5,666

 

 

95,007

 

Depreciation and amortization

3,664

 

 

2,791

 

 

474

 

 

4,502

 

 

6,326

 

 

17,757

 

Non-operating income (expenses)

140

 

 

2,637

 

 

177

 

 

456

 

 

(876)

 

 

2,534

 

EBITDA

18,879

 

 

8,243

 

 

14,324

 

 

29,923

 

 

(11,883)

 

 

59,486

 

Compensation and benefits (2)

245

 

 

671

 

 

231

 

 

420

 

 

1,896

 

 

3,463

 

Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

994

 

 

994

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,124

 

 

$

8,914

 

 

$

14,555

 

 

$

30,343

 

 

$

(8,993)

 

 

$

63,943

 

________________________
 

(1)

  Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $9.2 million processing fee from Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software developments and transaction processing of $2.5 million from Payment Services- Latin America to Payment Services- Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services - Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $6.6 million.

(2)

  Primarily represents share-based compensation.

(3)

  Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A.

 

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

(In thousands)

Payment
Services -
Puerto Rico &
Caribbean

 

Payment
Services -
Latin America

 

Merchant
Acquiring, net

 

Business
Solutions

 

Corporate and
Other (1)

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

32,634

 

 

$

21,920

 

 

$

27,185

 

 

$

57,170

 

 

$

(11,723)

 

 

$

127,186

 

Operating costs and expenses

17,730

 

 

18,531

 

 

16,172

 

 

37,096

 

 

3,050

 

 

92,579

 

Depreciation and amortization

3,170

 

 

2,537

 

 

466

 

 

4,416

 

 

7,053

 

 

17,642

 

Non-operating income (expenses)

320

 

 

(125)

 

 

9

 

 

53

 

 

(597)

 

 

(340)

 

EBITDA

18,394

 

 

5,801

 

 

11,488

 

 

24,543

 

 

(8,317)

 

 

51,909

 

Compensation and benefits (2)

256

 

 

1,053

 

 

244

 

 

482

 

 

1,371

 

 

3,406

 

Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

 

 

208

 

 

 

 

 

 

(200)

 

 

8

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,650

 

 

$

7,062

 

 

$

11,732

 

 

$

25,025

 

 

$

(7,146)

 

 

$

55,323

 

________________________
 

(1)

  Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $10.0 million processing fee from Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software sale and developments of $1.7 million from Payment Services- Latin America to Payment Services- Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services - Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $5.4 million.

(2)

  Primarily represents share-based compensation.

(3)

  Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received.

 

Year Ended December 31, 2020

(In thousands)

Payment
Services -
Puerto Rico &
Caribbean

 

Payment
Services -
Latin America

 

Merchant
Acquiring, net

 

Business
Solutions

 

Corporate and
Other (1)

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

124,771

 

 

$

84,641

 

 

$

109,788

 

 

$

234,965

 

 

$

(43,577)

 

 

$

510,588

 

Operating costs and expenses

72,968

 

 

73,030

 

 

58,163

 

 

141,446

 

 

23,589

 

 

369,196

 

Depreciation and amortization

13,455

 

 

11,299

 

 

1,905

 

 

17,551

 

 

27,308

 

 

71,518

 

Non-operating income (expenses)

202

 

 

6,934

 

 

650

 

 

1,938

 

 

(3,691)

 

 

6,033

 

EBITDA

65,460

 

 

29,844

 

 

54,180

 

 

113,008

 

 

(43,549)

 

 

218,943

 

Compensation and benefits (2)

987

 

 

2,934

 

 

926

 

 

1,794

 

 

7,742

 

 

14,383

 

Transaction, refinancing, exit
activity and other fees (3)

500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,641

 

 

7,141

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

66,947

 

 

$

32,778

 

 

$

55,106

 

 

$

114,802

 

 

$

(29,166)

 

 

$

240,467

 

________________________
 

(1)

  Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $34.6 million processing fee from Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software developments and transaction processing of $9.0 million from Payment Services- Latin America to Payment Services- Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services - Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $20.3 million.

(2)

  Primarily represents share-based compensation.

(3)

  Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement, an impairment charge and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A.

 

Year Ended December 31, 2019

(In thousands)

Payment
Services -
Puerto Rico &
Caribbean

 

Payment
Services -
Latin America

 

Merchant
Acquiring, net

 

Business
Solutions

 

Corporate and
Other (1)

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

125,544

 

 

$

84,453

 

 

$

106,388

 

 

$

216,662

 

 

$

(45,673)

 

 

$

487,374

 

Operating costs and expenses

61,396

 

 

65,701

 

 

62,098

 

 

138,224

 

 

15,453

 

 

342,872

 

Depreciation and amortization

11,646

 

 

9,930

 

 

1,814

 

 

16,529

 

 

28,163

 

 

68,082

 

Non-operating income (expenses)

1,781

 

 

286

 

 

48

 

 

340

 

 

(2,688)

 

 

(233)

 

EBITDA

77,575

 

 

28,968

 

 

46,152

 

 

95,307

 

 

(35,651)

 

 

212,351

 

Compensation and benefits (2)

1,034

 

 

1,501

 

 

1,004

 

 

2,114

 

 

8,145

 

 

13,798

 

Transaction, refinancing, and other fees (3)

 

 

210

 

 

 

 

 

 

(163)

 

 

47

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

78,609

 

 

$

30,679

 

 

$

47,156

 

 

$

97,421

 

 

$

(27,669)

 

 

$

226,196

________________________

(1)

 

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $39.0 million processing fee from Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software sale and developments of $6.7 million from Payment Services- Latin America to Payment Services- Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services - Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $21.0 million.

(2)

 

Primarily represents share-based compensation, other compensation expense and severance payments.

(3)

 

Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received.

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 5: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

 

 

 

Quarter ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

 

$

32,370

 

 

$

25,043

 

 

$

104,851

 

 

$

103,700

 

Income tax expense

 

3,451

 

 

2,957

 

 

19,002

 

 

12,975

 

Interest expense, net

 

5,908

 

 

6,267

 

 

23,572

 

 

27,594

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

17,757

 

 

17,642

 

 

71,518

 

 

68,082

 

EBITDA

 

59,486

 

 

51,909

 

 

218,943

 

 

212,351

 

Equity income(1)

 

(403)

 

 

(210)

 

 

(1,136)

 

 

(451)

 

Compensation and benefits (2)

 

3,463

 

 

3,406

 

 

14,383

 

 

13,798

 

Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

 

1,397

 

 

218

 

 

8,277

 

 

498

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

63,943

 

 

55,323

 

 

240,467

 

 

226,196

 

Operating depreciation and amortization (4)

 

(10,141)

 

 

(9,364)

 

 

(39,084)

 

 

(34,880)

 

Cash interest expense, net (5)

 

(5,368)

 

 

(6,242)

 

 

(22,285)

 

 

(27,016)

 

Income tax expense (6)

 

(5,463)

 

 

(4,785)

 

 

(27,192)

 

 

(20,239)

 

Non-controlling interest (7)

 

(134)

 

 

(60)

 

 

(546)

 

 

(347)

 

Adjusted Net Income

 

$

42,837

 

 

$

34,872

 

 

$

151,360

 

 

$

143,714

 

Net income per common share (GAAP):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

1.43

 

 

$

1.41

 

Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.96

 

Shares used in computing adjusted earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

73,151,720

 

 

73,305,009

 

 

73,051,205

 

 

73,475,763

 

_________________________
 
 

1)

 

Represents the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Dominican Republic, Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas, S.A. (“CONTADO”), net of dividends received.

 

2)

 

Primarily represents share-based compensation and severance payments.

 

3)

 

Represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement, recorded as part of selling, general and administrative expenses and an impairment charge recorded as part of cost of revenues.

 

4)

 

Represents operating depreciation and amortization expense, which excludes amounts generated as a result of merger and acquisition activity.

 

5)

 

Represents interest expense, less interest income, as they appear on our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of the debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount.

 

6)

 

Represents income tax expense calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for certain discrete items.

 

7)

 

Represents the 35% non-controlling equity interest in Evertec Colombia, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 6: Outlook Summary and Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021 Outlook

 

2020

(Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

Low

 

 

 

High

 

 

Revenues

 

$

533

 

 

to

 

$

544

 

 

$

511

 

Earnings per Share (EPS) (GAAP)

 

$

1.58

 

 

to

 

$

1.66

 

 

$

1.43

 

Per share adjustment to reconcile GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based comp, non-cash equity earnings and other (1)

 

0.23

 

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

0.29

 

Merger and acquisition related depreciation and amortization (2)

 

0.43

 

 

 

 

0.43

 

 

0.45

 

Non-cash interest expense (3)

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

Tax effect of non-gaap adjustments (4)

 

(0.09)

 

 

 

 

(0.09)

 

 

(0.11)

 

Non-controlling interest (5)

 

(0.01)

 

 

 

 

(0.01)

 

 

(0.01)

 

Total adjustments

 

0.57

 

 

 

 

0.57

 

 

0.63

 

Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)

 

$

2.15

 

 

to

 

$

2.23

 

 

$

2.07

 

Shares used in computing adjusted earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

 

73.1

 

 

73.1

 

_________________________
 

(1)

 

Represents share-based compensation, the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from the Company's 19.99% equity investment in CONTADO, severance and other adjustments to reconcile GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS.

 

(2)

 

Represents depreciation and amortization expenses amounts generated as a result of the Merger and intangibles related to acquisitions.

 

(3)

 

Represents non-cash amortization of the debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount.

 

(4)

 

Represents income tax expense on non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable GAAP tax rate (anticipated at approximately 13%).

 

(5)

 

Represents the 35% non-controlling equity interest in Evertec Colombia net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

 



